What makes a plant a weed? That depends on your point of view.
For lawn zealots, any plant that dares pop up in their carefully groomed grass is an unwelcome weed. Dandelions, of course, but also ragweeds, spurges, clovers, thistles, sedges and dozens of other types, native and exotic alike.
From a landscaper’s standpoint, a weed is a plant growing where you don’t want it. You might love your variegated sea hibiscus tree, but the hundreds of root suckers it sends up are weeds to be removed. Same for running bamboos, gingers, colocasia, syngonium and any of the other popular garden plants that can easily get out of hand.
Ask an ecologist, and the answer is a little different. Aesthetics are not a concern — just what the plant does. The more successful a plant is at returning after its habitat is disturbed by natural or human causes, the more likely it is to be a weed. When a given area is disturbed repeatedly, you’ll probably have nothing but weeds growing there.
In Southwest Florida, there are a few hardy plant species that fit this description quite well. But none fits it better than Urena lobata, commonly known as caesar weed. A member of the mallow family (which includes cotton, okra, hibiscus and cacao), this plant is ubiquitous in disturbed areas.
Certainly, this is a plant that has followed humans wherever we have gone, hitching rides on our clothing, in our hair, and on our domestic animals. But it’s also been intentionally planted, as a source of fiber, medicine and even food. To learn more about just how useful caesar weed can be, go to https://bit.ly/3PUYc9j.
Caesar weed is a study in dichotomy: There are good reasons to hate it, but it’s also potentially a very useful plant. Its velcro fruits (most people would call them seed pods) are a constant annoyance to anyone hiking through or near them, but it’s also a pharmacy for folk doctors. Its leaves are avoided by most herbivores, but it provides abundant food for insects.
It’s not native here, but no one is quite sure where it originated. The USDA reports it’s currently found worldwide in moist tropical and subtropical countries. Some researchers believe it to be African; others think it first grew in China. It’s well adapted to most soil types and highly salt-tolerant. However, it does not do well in shade, so areas with intact tree canopies are generally unsuitable.
If you spend a few minutes in a stand of caesar weed, you might notice there are lots of insects around. The more you look, the more you’ll see. They’re drawn mainly by abundant nectar. The flowers produce some, but most of it comes from glands on the underside of the mature leaves. These specialized organs, called extrafloral nectaries, are found near the base of the leaf.
Many plants that produce nectar this way do so to attract ants, which then act as bodyguards, deterring herbivores from grazing. I’m not sure if that’s why caesar weeds go to the trouble, but if it is, they could skip it here. The tough foliage is spurned by caterpillars and cattle alike. Perhaps there are creatures in its native area that eat the leaves.
All that nectar certainly attracts ants, but also honeybees, sweat bees, wasps, hornets, stinkbugs, leaf-footed bugs and others. Look really close and you’ll find aphids, which are preyed on by ladybugs and long-legged flies (which are quite small, but boast some of the brightest metallic colors of the insect world).
Caesar weeds are one of many non-native plants which are now common in the Florida landscape. When we think of exotic species harming the ecosystem, we often picture pythons or iguanas — larger animals that are readily visible and eat things.
But plants are the base of the food chain, and every non-native plant growing in the ground uses resources that could be utilized by one that belongs here. Why does that matter, when plants like caesar weed are feeding the bugs just fine? Many species are generalists. For them, nectar is nectar.
Others are more specialized. Most caterpillars, for example, need leaves of a certain kind. If their host plants are crowded out by exotics, the reduced population will feed fewer caterpillars. That means fewer of that moth species, which is perhaps a primary pollinator of another plant that now doesn’t reproduce as successfully.
It’s just an example, but these kinds of interconnections are common in nature. All the animals and plants in an ecosystem are meant to be together. Whether you call that co-evolution or God putting them in the same spot doesn’t matter to me. What does matter is that you understand the establishment of exotics into such a system always causes some kind of damage.
It’s like pulling threads on your clothes. Sometimes it’s a little one and fairly inconsequential, and sometimes the waistband of your underwear falls off.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.