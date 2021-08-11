A lot of people have a hard time with handling fish the right way. The main reasons are that folks don’t understand how easy it is to hurt a fish (since they don’t wince or yelp), or they don’t want to actually touch them (because they’re slimy and gross). But in today’s world, where conservation has to be on every angler’s mind, avoiding unnecessary damage to the fish we release is more important than ever.
Now, there’s a world of difference between fish that we’re putting on the table and fish we’re putting back in the water, and avoiding injury of a catch headed into the cooler is a bit silly. So we’ll take a look at both separately. We’ll start with the fish you plan to release back into the water.
A fish’s slime coat is they key to its health. You might regard it as just yucky scum, but for the fish it’s a protective barrier that keeps bacteria and fungus from getting to its skin. The slime also helps the fish move through the water more easily, meaning it has to expend less energy to swim. Every time you get fish slime on your hands or clothes, you’re taking something away that the fish actually needs.
To avoid removing the slime, the number-one rule is to handle a fish only with wet hands. Never use a dry glove or a rag to handle fish that are going to be released. I know that a towel makes a fish much easier to hang on to, but if the fish you release later dies because of a fungal infection, there was really no point in releasing it.
You can buy gloves designed for handling fish. They have little rubber bumps for traction, and as long as the gloves are wet they won’t remove much of the fish’s protective slime coat. It’s up to each of us to do our best to release healthy fish.
It’s important to not handle a fish any more than necessary. Really, the ideal thing would be to never touch the fish at all. But when you catch a fish, whether you’re keeping it or letting it go, you have to get it off the hook.
Fortunately, there are lots of gadgets out there that can help. Of course, needle-nose pliers are an essential in any tackle box, and not just for getting hooks out. All pliers will rust or corrode, unless you are willing to drop large dollar for a solid titanium model. There are also purpose-built tools just for getting hooks out. Most are designed to reach down into the fish’s throat to either grab the hook by the bend or simply pop it loose.
My choice is the extractor-style, which has a long reach and a simple trigger-squeeze operation. Some dehooking tools, such as the ARC, are made so that you can flip a fish off your hook without ever touching it at all. Getting the hang of it takes practice, though.
No matter how you choose to remove a hook, the job can be made much easier if you flatten the barbs on your hooks down to just a bump. It doesn’t matter what kind of hooks you’re using — circle hooks, J-hooks, treble hooks — mashing down those barbs will make it much less of a chore to get the hook out of the fish, or anything else it happens to get stuck in.
As long as you keep the line relatively tight, you don’t need to worry about the hook falling out of the fish. I’ve been flattening most of my hook barbs for years, and I haven’t noticed it causing any problems.
We all love to take photos with our catches. But it’s good to keep in mind that fish need water to breathe. To avoid keeping a fish out of water too long, hold your breath from the moment you pull it out of the water until the moment you put it back in. After all, the fish can’t breathe, so it’s only fair. And on a hot, sunny day, the slime dries quickly in contact with the air. Take your photos, but be quick about it.
While you’re holding the fish for a pic, you don’t want to have your thumb punctured. To avoid fish bites, I suggest using a BogaGrip or other lipping tool for handling any species known to chomp. Be sure to support the belly of the fish with your free hand.
This not only makes a better photo, it’s much better for the fish. All that weight supported by just the jaw or lip can cause serious damage to the mouth area, sometimes even breaking the fish’s jaw. It may swim away fine but then not be able to eat later. If that’s the case, you might as well have killed it when you had it.
Dealing with fish you plan to release into hot oil is simpler, because there’s no problem with dry hands or towels or any of the other concerns we have will keeping fish healthy.
My prime concern here is killing fish quickly and humanely. This is a good idea even if you think animal welfare is a stupid hippie idea, because a long drawn-out death means lots of stress hormones in the meat of the fish, which leads to a bitter or metallic taste.
The more I think about it, the more I realize that killing fish is actually a whole other column. Fortunately, I know a guy who can write it, and it’s on the facing page.
Fishing is messy. You’re going to get stuck, bit, wet, slimed and stinky even if you don’t catch a fish — that’s just part of it. But we do it because we love it, and to keep doing it, we need to have plenty of fish for the future. Keep only legal fish and only what you need for the table. Release the rest healthy, and you’re doing your part to be a good steward of our precious resources.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
