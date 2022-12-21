No matter what holiday you celebrate — Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, Festivus, Yule, Saturnalia, Pancha Ganapati — this is the time of year when families and friends get together. I’m very lucky and thankful for more than words can ever say.
Thank you so much to Frank and Terry, my fiancée Christina, my mom, all the pirates at Fishin’ Frank’s, all of our fantastic customers, and all the rest of my family, both blood and chosen. Without all of you, I’d be nothing and nowhere.
Today is the day to let your family know you care. Help out a stranger. Be kind to someone just because. Some people are not as fortunate as you, and you never know who needs a smile or a hand. And remember, the holidays should not be the only time to act this way.
OK, enough of the sappy stuff — let’s talk fishing. Specifically, fish handling.
A lot of people have a hard time with handling fish the right way. Part of that is not understanding how important a fish’s slime coat is to its health. You might regard it as just yucky stuff, but for the fish it’s a protective barrier that keeps bacteria and fungus from getting to its skin.
The slime also helps the fish move through the water more easily, meaning it has to expend less energy to swim. Every time you get fish slime on your hands or clothes, you’re taking something away that the fish actually needs.
To avoid removing the slime, the number-one rule is to only handle a fish with wet hands. You can buy gloves designed for handling fish. They have little rubber bumps for traction, and as long as the gloves are wet they won’t remove much of the fish’s protective slime coat.
Never use a dry glove or a rag to handle fish, unless you know for sure those fish are going to be harvested. I know that a towel makes a fish much easier to hang on to, but if the fish you release later dies because of a fungal infection, there was really no point in releasing it. It’s up to each of us to do our best to release healthy fish.
It’s important to not handle a fish any more than necessary. Really, the ideal thing would be to never touch the fish at all. But when you catch a fish, whether you’re keeping it or letting it go, you have to get it off the hook.
Fortunately, there are lots of gadgets out there that can help. Of course, needle-nose pliers are an essential in any tackle box, and not just for getting hooks out. All pliers will rust or corrode, unless you are willing to drop large dollar for a solid titanium model.
There are also purpose-built tools just for getting hooks out. Most are designed to reach down into the fish’s throat to either grab the hook by the bend or simply pop it loose. My choice is the extractor-style, which has a long reach and a simple trigger-squeeze operation. Some dehooking tools, such as the ARC, are made so that you can flip a fish off your hook without ever touching it at all. Getting the hang of it takes practice, though.
No matter how you choose to remove a hook, the job can be made much easier if you flatten the barbs on your hooks. It doesn’t matter what kind of hooks you’re using — circle hooks, J-hooks, treble hooks — mashing down those barbs will make it much less of a chore to get the hook out of the fish, or anything else it happens to get stuck in.
As long as you keep the line relatively tight, you don’t need to worry about the hook falling out of the fish. I’ve been flattening most of my hook barbs for years, and I haven’t noticed it causing me any problems.
We all love to take photos with our catches. But it’s good to keep in mind that fish need water to breathe. To avoid keeping a fish out of water too long, hold your breath from the moment you pull it out of the water until the moment you put it back in. After all, the fish can’t breathe, so it’s only fair. And on a hot, sunny day, the slime dries quickly in contact with the air. Take your photos, but be quick about it.
Although fish usually get the worst of it when we handle them, there are some fish that can hurt you back. Most fish have sharp spines in their dorsal fins, and a puncture wound is likely to become infected.
Catfish have spines that are actually venomous, and based on the number of people injured by them, they’re probably the most dangerous fish in local waters. And no matter what you do, you will catch at least the occasional catfish. They don’t make anything that is catfish-proof, but you can get a fish gripper. It truly is the best thing ever.
I suggest using a BogaGrip or other lipping tool for handling any other species. Be sure to support the belly of the fish with your free hand, if you plan to release it. The jaw is not a handle — at least, not if you want the fish to live.
Fishing is messy. You’re going to get stuck, bit, wet, slimed and stinky even if you don’t catch a fish — that’s just part of it. But we do it because we love it, and to keep doing it, we need to have plenty of fish for the future. Keep only legal fish and only what you need for the table. Release the rest healthy and you’re doing your part to be a good steward of our precious resources.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.