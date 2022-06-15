Robert’s mom, Sandy Lugiewicz-Kilian, poses on the deck of Capt. Angel Torres’s boat with her very first fish, a 6-foot bull shark. Lassoing a shark like this is not recommended for the average angler.
Anyone who knows me well knows my mother is my best friend. My dad died when I was young. After that, she did a great job of raising three kids on her own, so I always call her on both Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.
But my mom is not the only father figure who has had an impact on my life. There have been a few men who have been like fathers to me, and they deserve to be told how great they are and how thankful I am for them.
My Uncle Jim is amazing. He does so much for his family, friends and especially his mom. He has given me some sound advice over the years and we have shared many once-in-a-lifetime moments. He took me to catch my first shark, trout, snook and my first 10-pound bass. We share a lot of other things in common, too. Uncle Jim has made me a big part of who I am.
Fishin’ Frank also deserves huge props. He has made some of my lifelong dreams happen, and he was there for my first tarpon (which spawned a lifelong addiction). Because of him, I am able to speak in public doing seminars and radio shows without being nervous. He has also taught me how to be a good teacher for all of our customers.
He and I sometimes have difficulty communicating — big surprise there. But I need him and our readers to know how lucky I am to have him in my life. Thank you, Frank. I don’t know where or who I’d be without you.
To all the men and women who have helped me, supported me, or shared advice on things with me, thank you so much. To all the good fathers (and the mothers who have to be fathers too) who have helped to guide children, both their own and others, thanks is not enough. Happy Father’s Day to you all.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
