In honor of today’s special holiday, we’ll concentrate on all things green in this column. As in: I’m sure that you all are green with envy about all the huge fish I catch. And that green is a hugely popular color for fishing lures. Possibly because green-backed lures might do a good job of imitating local baitfish called — get ready for this — greenbacks.
But there’s green and there’s green. Chartreuse is a shade of green, sort of. More yellow-green, really. I heard an old-timer fisherman one time explain his entire theory on lure colors in one brief sentence: “If it ain’t chartreuse, it ain’t no use.”
By the way, the drinkers among you may be interested to know that the color chartreuse was named after the color of a liqueur called “chartreuse,” which is believed to have first been made in France in the 1700s. See how easy it is to be led off topic by an internet search engine?
So chartreuse is an old term, but green usually means new. As in, a new deckhand on a fishing boat is considered “green” and might even be called a greenhorn. So how long is a greenhorn still considered green? Maybe for an entire season, the same way a baseball player is still a rookie even if he plays in all 162 games of a Major League Baseball team’s season.
Back to our greenhorn deckhand. In some fisheries, he might graduate out of greenhorn-ness as soon as he knows his way around the boat. And it probably will help him to lose the greenhorn moniker more quickly if he doesn’t fall overboard very often.
Water can be green. In Southwest Florida, we often hear about the pretty green water in the Gulf or lower Charlotte Harbor, as opposed to the ugly brown water further inland in the Harbor and on up in the rivers. People tend to like seeing that green-colored water as it can appear more scenic in photos.
But not all green water is good. Some people might run their boats down to the Gulf in search of that pretty green water, but they certainly wouldn’t want to ship green water over their bow when they get there. As in “it was so rough in Boca Grande Pass that a wall of green water came right over the front of the boat.”
This “green water” is so named because it is wild and uncontrollable, the same way that a just-hooked or just-landed fish is called “green.” That green-water episode might sound like a funny occurrence, but such an encounter can end up with a swamped boat, injury or even death.
Boat-swamping waves aren’t the only green water that boaters might want to avoid. As we’ve seen in recent years in the Caloosahatchee River, water that’s heavily stained green by algae can be yucky. A certain amount of green algae is natural and actually a good thing — but when the surface of the water resembles lumpy green gravy, it’s probably a good idea to steer clear.
Have you ever been green around the gills? I hope not, since that’s a term for a person who is suffering from seasickness. I’m not sure where that term originated. I have seen a few people who were suffering from mal de mer and none of them ever looked green to me. They do sometimes get pretty pale and pasty in appearance.
Did you know that long ago that fishing for green trout was a thing in Florida’s lakes, ponds and rivers? Many years ago, as in the 1700s, early residents of Florida fished for green trout as a source of food. There are interesting accounts of fishing for green trout by trolling along shorelines from canoes or other small craft.
According to some of the tales, the fishing for them was quite good. They caught numbers and sizes of green trout that are seldom seen today, even though we now pursue them using high-tech equipment including super-fast boats, scanning sonars, fancy lures, super-sensitive rods, etc. And of course, somewhere along the line we stopped calling them green trout and started calling them largemouth bass.
If you’re going fishing today, you’re already lucky. But I hope you enjoy the luck of the Irish and really catch ‘em up!
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
