The Thanksgiving holiday marks a change of seasons in Southwest Florida: A change from “off season” to “season.” Not only are we firmly out of our summer weather pattern and our summer fishing pattern, the human world is also out of our summer slow season.
The number of people in town has been steadily climbing in recent weeks as part-year residents trickle back to enjoy their winter retreat from blustery winter weather up north. That southerly migration continues right on through January, but in addition this week we get a big bump in population from Thanksgiving vacationers who have poured into Florida via planes, trains and automobiles. Well, maybe not so many by trains, but you get the idea.
As a result, we are inundated with people this weekend — and you’ll see it on the water, because not all of them are going to spend the weekend at the mall. The Harbor probably won’t be slamming busy today, though there will be people out early this morning.
But tomorrow and Saturday? Those could be very active days on Charlotte Harbor and offshore in the Gulf. If the weather is decent, they’ll be busy that you’ll want to be at your favorite bait shop a bit earlier than normal. The same for the boat ramp, if that’s how you launch.
Here are a few observations about the current fishing scene which might be helpful if you are fresh-arrived in town for the weekend ready to fish, or if you are a resident hosting visitors who want you to put them on fish.
First, a legal reminder: The seasons for snook, redfish and spotted seatrout are all closed, which is a change from this time last year when trout were still open. Fishing for all three of these species is pretty good, but don’t keep any of them or we’ll be reading about you in the newspaper.
Next is an unfortunate observation about red tide: It’s around. Last year’s lengthy bout of red tide had largely cleared out by Thanksgiving, but that’s not the case this year. As of this writing (about 10 days ago), red tide was present in fish-kill levels along the ICW from Sanibel at least on up into Lemon Bay. It was not solid through that whole area, but there were spotty fish kills throughout.
It wasn’t present very far inland, so Matlacha Pass, the rivers, and upper Charlotte Harbor were clear. However, Bull Bay and portions of Pine Island Sound were seeing some fish kills. There was also red tide extending a few miles offshore, though most of the bottom fishing areas deeper than about 50 feet of water seemed clear.
Red tide conditions change rapidly with changes in wind, currents, tides and as the blooms blossom or dwindle, and there is no forecasting them. So it is impossible to predict conditions at any given location more than a few hours in advance.
As mentioned above, the action with snook, redfish and trout has been strong if you stay away from red tide areas. Trout on the flats have been joined by Spanish mackerel, bonnethead sharks, ladyfish, jacks and a few pompano. There has been a lot of bait in the Harbor this fall, so hopefully the mackerel will stick around for a while.
There may be a small silver lining in our red tide cloud: If red tide remains along the ICW, the batch of mackerel currently in the Harbor might not want to swim through it to get offshore and head south and this may extend their stay in local inshore waters. This would be good news for fishermen who are struggling to find keepable fish with all the closed seasons.
Speaking of keepable fish, lots of Charlotte Harbor mangrove snapper have been filleted this year. It’s a good thing that there are lots of them, though I think the average size is a bit smaller due to the number of people targeting them and taking the larger fish.
But that’s just an observation, which I have not seen any science to back up. You can still work up a batch of keepers at the El Jobean trestle or by hitting creek and canal mouths. You will also find sheepshead at some of those same locations, as their winter run is just starting to get underway.
Offshore anglers are catching some Spanish mackerel and kings, though the action has been a bit sporadic (possibly because the schools of those fish are ducking and dodging around red tide areas). There has also been a pretty good showing of tripletail around offshore stone crab traps, including some really nice-sized fish.
Bottom fishing has been good on areas of flat rock in water at least 65 feet or so in depth. It’s been mostly red grouper, lane snapper and a few mangrove snapper, but the action has been reliable.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
