Some fish are pretty easy for anglers to handle during the landing and unhooking process. For example, about the only way that a trout can hurt you is if you somehow get the meaty part of a finger lined up with those vampire-fang upper teeth, or if you try to lip them. Trout are easy to scoop up by sliding a hand under their belly, or smaller ones can just be lifted out of the water and swung aboard by the leader.
Largemouth bass are even easier, since they can be lipped as long as they aren’t sporting a mouthful of treble-hooked plug. Neither trout nor bass have particularly pokey fins or spines and they’re not prone to snap their jaws shut on intruding fingers, so angler injuries are rare when handling either of them.
But there are some fish that just don’t play nice when you’re trying to subdue them. Cobia don’t have big sharp teeth or catfish-style spines, but the darn things are a pain. Part of this is because it seems like half the fight with a cobia takes place after it’s in the boat. When they hit the deck, they suddenly wake up and go wild.
A gaff can make handling a cobia much easier, but we catch a lot of just-undersized and barely legal sized cobia in Charlotte Harbor — and we don’t want to be sticking a gaff hole in a fish which turns out to be short. So a lot of these fish are netted aboard. As they’re laid on the deck for measurement, that’s when things often get dicey. When a cobia draws blood from me, it’s usually the row of short, stout and very sharp dorsal spines that do the damage.
Small sharks are tricky to handle too, since they are amazingly strong for their size and are surprisingly flexible. I wouldn’t be surprised if a 3-foot blacktip could nip its own tail. The tried-and-true method of controlling a small shark on deck is to grasp it behind the head with one hand and at the base of the tail with the other.
But when they get to thrashing their heads wildly from side to side, it’s easy to lose one’s grip. Couple this with exceedingly strong jaws that automatically clamp shut when they touch anything, and you have a fish that’s really good at drawing blood from anglers.
King mackerel can be a pain too. It’s not a great idea to net kings, since they tend to do head shakes with jaws wide open, which often leads to holes in landing nets. I have seen “netted” kings that never even slowed down as they swam right through the net.
A gaff is a better tool for landing a decent sized king that’s a for-sure keeper, but it’s tough to stick a gaff in a small king if the fish is smaller in diameter than the gaff hook’s bite gap. Kings under about 5 pounds are probably best landed by just grabbing the leader and swinging them aboard.
But what about an 8- or 12-pounder? A little small for a gaff, but on the heavy side to be swung aboard. Decisions, decisions. You could go the route of many commercial fishermen and carry a pick gaff, but few recreational anglers use them.
As mentioned above, bass are pretty easy to handle. Most other freshwater fish are pretty easy too. Panfish are usually bounced aboard, except for big crappie, since their membrane-thin jaws lead to a lot of pulled hooks. Most larger freshwater fish can easily be netted. But not gar.
Actually, landing a gar is a real pain. Those sharp teeth are hard on net meshes, especially when a gar gets its snout tangled in the net and then starts thrashing and rolling. Gaffing a gar isn’t a good choice, since most gar are going to be released, but also because those heavy gar scales are tough to penetrate with a gaff, especially on small fish.
That leaves us with the option of grabbing them behind the head and hoisting them aboard, but when you try that you’ll discover that gar are a lot like cobia in that they save a lot of their fight for when you touch them. And gar scales are so abrasive that it’s easy to get your hand skinned up pretty badly when they start thrashing. A fishing glove is a really good idea if you are going to grab a gar.
Gar don’t have a lot of soft tissue area around their jaws, which makes gar somewhat difficult to hook. But when a gar does manage to get a treble-hooked plug lodged in it’s bony mouth it can be really challenging to get it out, especially when that fish is launching into violent head shakes every time you tug on it.
Barracuda possess famously wicked sharp teeth that can easily slice the flesh of other fish or of anglers with equal aplomb. It’s a fact that anglers get cut when unhooking flopping, fresh-caught barracuda, but a wizened old charterboat captain told me that he was pretty sure that dead barracuda inflicted more wounds on fishermen than live ones.
He said whenever he put a ‘cuda on the fish cleaning table or on a display hook, people were irresistibly drawn to those jaws and were compelled to stick their fingers in there to try to pry them open for a look at the teeth. The resulting slips often led to sliced and bloody digits. There is probably a moral hiding somewhere in that story.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
