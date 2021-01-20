If you read the Daily Sun newspaper in addition to WaterLine, you probably saw the story last week about 2,000 redfish that were recently released into Charlotte Harbor. It’s the latest in a series of hatchery-raised fish releases that have happened in Southwest Florida.
The redfish were raised as part of a joint project by Duke Energy and CCA Florida. Duke has been releasing fish around Crystal River for many years, and after the big red tide fish kills a few years ago, the CCA got involved with a plan to bring those fish a little farther down the coast.
Unlike most hatchery programs, which release tiny fry, these are well-started fish in the 8- to 12-inch range. And unlike most hatchery fish, they’ve been pond-raised with some pellet feed but also have learned to forage for shrimp and smaller fish in the ponds. They’ve got a much better chance of surviving in the wild because they’ve grown up in semi-wild conditions.
I’ve written before about fish hatcheries and some of the problems with relying heavily on them. Boiling it down, I believe hatchery programs are a great solution for two problems: A lack of or significant reduction in brood stock, and failure of the spawn. When there aren’t enough fish to successfully spawn or if all the fry end up dead, introducing young fish from an outside source is an excellent plan.
And that is actually what happened to our redfish here. Red tide coincided with their spawn several years in a row, killing off large numbers of breeder fish and also a lot of the fry they had just produced. (It happened to snook too.) Therefore, a booster shot of hatchery fish was a good plan, and we have seen positive results from it.
But it seems like a lot of people think that hatcheries will solve all of our problems. They can’t and won’t. When we’re losing seagrass to algae covering it up, hatcheries aren’t going to help. When we have too few baitfish in the Harbor, hatcheries won’t fix it. (Although it might be possible to get some hatchery mullet going, and that could help.) When we have another bad red tide bloom — and we will — hatcheries may help us recover faster, but won’t do a thing to stop the wall of death.
If we really want to see fishing improve, hatcheries are only a small part of the equation. Habitat is a much bigger matter. Fish need someplace to live, so healthy grassflats and oyster beds are necessary. They need something to eat, so there had better be lots of bait and shrimp and crabs for them.
Charlotte Harbor can only support so many fish right now. With habitat improvements, it could support a lot more. You could pour a million redfish into the Harbor, but if they don’t have places to live and food to eat, they’re just going to leave.
So, I do applaud what CCA and Duke are doing. At this stage, a few thousand hatchery reds are only going to help us. But it’s really important that we stay aware that simply adding fish to our waters is not going to bring back the good old days. There are a lot of other issues that remain to be resolved, and that will need our attention for many years to come.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
