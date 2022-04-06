The FWC says that there are now a million registered boaters in Florida — and they were all out on the water yesterday!
I had the pleasure of taking Mark and Amy, a couple from Montana, out on a charter yesterday. The ramp was packed with the usual clowns jackknifing their trailers, pulling into the ramp area then taking 10 minutes to take their gear out of the car and move it to the boat while the line of trailers waiting got longer and longer, parking in unmarked “non parking” areas. You know — the usual stuff.
As we made our way through the floating gauntlet of boats, Jet Skis, kayaks and work barges to idle out of the marina area, Amy asked, “Is it always like this? With so many people?” I told her there may be a few spring breakers here and maybe a few snowbirds getting in a couple trips before they leave for home in a week or so, but yes, it stays crowded now.
As we made our way outside of the idle zone into Placida Bay, Amy said, “I see why.” It just happened to be the prettiest day we’ve had in a month: Barely a breeze, blue skies and glassy water. It was truly a chamber of commerce morning!
We made our way under the Boca Grande Causeway and then through the old trestle turnstile, where the dolphins greeted us and followed in our wake as we entered Gasparilla Sound. It was glass-flat and beautiful. Even I was amazed. It had been a long time since I’d seen water without chop on it!
Mark hadn’t said much to this point, but he had a big smile on his face. I could tell he was anxious to throw a fly anywhere in this gorgeous water we had in front of us. He had already told me that he had very little saltwater experience, so I dropped off plane when I saw some ladyfish bust the surface.
I told him that I was going to break him in gently with a 6 weight — the same size he uses on his home waters of the Missouri River in Montana. He made a cast and started getting hit immediately. Then he did what all trout fishermen do: He trout set with the rod (of course).
It was great, I just watched without comment. He would get hit, then lift the rod up with no hookup. As the fly started to fall, he’d get hit again, and there went the rod up in the air again, over and over. He looked like the director of and orchestra waving his baton around in a “allegrissimo crescendo.”
Amy couldn’t let it go. “Having a little trouble ther,e honey?” she asked. A frustrated dirty look came her way, followed by a smile and laughter. Finally he asked, “What am I doing wrong?”
I told him that he’d just learned one of the hardest lessons for anglers moving from trout stream to salt. The trout set has to go and be replaced by the strip set, which I proceeded to explain to him.
Those fish moved on and so did we. We found a tiny cay with no boats on it (yet) and I began poling down the edge of it. In front of us were multiple dark-backed snook that showed up pretty well on the mostly mottled bottom.
Mark had no trouble seeing most of these fish. Being able to spot the fish is a huge plus. That way you don’t have to rely on casting blind to a spot given to you by the guide (for example, 11 o’clock, 60 feet).
We were 45 to 50 feet away when he began to cast. That’s when the second trout stream monster reared its head. He was working very hard trying to throw the fly that distance and finally got it there. But he’d made way too many false casts and short “dumps” on the water, and so the snook were already on their way.
Amy piped up again: “Having a little trouble there, honey?” He earned another dirty look. After two more failed attempts reaching his targets and two more comments from the peanut gallery, Mark finally said, “This is harder than fishing on the river.” I told him that it’s not harder; just different. We need to be able to make longer casts here than you would on the river. It’s not just roll cast and mend.
As I was explaining the job of the line hand during a cast to Mark, a couple guys in a small tower boat pulled in on the shoreline maybe 25 yards in front of me. While I poled by them, I thanked them for the verification that this was a good fishing spot. They just muttered something to the effect that I didn’t own it and they wanted to fish there. Mark and Amy made no comment.
After we went by, we kept working on the cast and kept spooking snook. As we got to the end of the cay, a manatee showed up and Mark and Amy enjoyed telling me about having gone swimming with them in Crystal River.
While we were running to our next spot, we passed boat after boat and were seeing more almost everywhere we looked. I ducked into the back of Bull Bay to get away from most of them and started poling again.
Mark spooked some more snook. After two more “having trouble there, honeys,” he made a very nice cast to the edge of a mangrove. He stripped the fly and a fat little 22-inch red came out and ate the fly — and then he executed a perfect trout set. Amy said, “Honey, don’t lift the rod.” I was laughing my butt off on the poling platform. Mark shot the hairy eye at her before he broke into laughter too.
At that point, I announced a new plan: We would go drift a grass flat, work on the cast, the strip set, and fighting saltwater fish, and Amy was going to fish too. “Oh, no,” she said, “I just watch and make comments.” I told her that’s not the way it works on my boat.
We passed boat after boat trying to find a flat to drift and finally found one. Mark was on the bow with the fly rod, and I handed Amy a spinning rod. “I’ve never done this before,” she said. “I grew up and live in Montana and have never fished.” That was a surprise!
After five or six flubbed casts and at least three “having trouble there, honeys” from Mark, she got off a great cast hooked and landed a jack. She was beside herself. Mark finally got the strip set down and they both had a blast catching trout, ladyfish, jacks, lizardfish and snook.
Before we left, I looked around and counted 26 boats within easy line of sight. I made a comment about the crowds and Mark said this is nothing compared to the bow-to-stern drift boat hatch they have on the Missouri come spring. Having trouble there, honey?
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
