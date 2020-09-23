Charlotte Harbor is an estuary — a body of brackish water formed when rivers meet the sea. But the connection between the Harbor and the Gulf is not an open one. It’s mostly blocked by the barrier islands (that’s why they’re called that). The water flows through several relatively narrow passes.
These passes are fish magnets. It’s no mystery why — all that water flow carries good stuff with it. The incoming tide brings salty Gulf water, loaded with plankton and baitfish. When it turns, the tide washes river water nutrients (and all those baitfish) back out to sea.
Fish magnets also draw in fishermen, and the action in and around the passes can be phenomenal. But the anglers who are most successful have some tricks they like to keep hush-hush. Well, not anymore.
Right now, there’s a lot of fresh water coming out of the rivers, and all of it has to go through the passes. A lot of folks assume that the fresh and salt water just mix together. They do — eventually — but it takes time. Fresh water is less dense than salt water, so in areas where they aren’t fully mixed, the fresh water will ride on top of the salt water. It’s called a freshwater lens, and it can profoundly affect your fishing in the passes.
All of the fish we catch in the Harbor can tolerate low salinity, but that doesn’t mean they like it. Fish coming in from the Gulf have been in highly salty water, and they prefer to stay that way. So they’ll often stay deep.
You may be used to targeting flounder or pompano along the edge of the surf or channel dropoffs. The water in such places might be 3 to 6 feet deep. But in the passes, look deeper — especially when there’s a freshwater lens pushing out. Drag a small but heavy bucktail or silly jig in water 20 to 30 feet deep. Usually you’ll be able to find a dropoff in these depths that will be productive.
Late summer brings big breeder redfish to our passes. Sometimes they’ll hang out on the outside, and sometimes they’ll just run through on their way into the Harbor. But it’s pretty common for them to set up temporary camp in the passes themselves, feeding on whatever gets flushed out (that’s a hint: The outgoing tide usually offers a better bite.)
Bull reds can be caught on any number of natural or artificial baits, but one of the most effective methods is to fish for grouper. A decent-size chunk of fresh or frozen cut fish on a weighted rig is simple and does the job very nicely. Shrimp are eagerly taken, if the million and one bait thieves leave them alone long enough for the reds to find them, but cutbait works really well. Don’t be shy about using big pieces. A 40-inch redfish can easily slurp a 12-inch mullet whole.
On the incoming tides, pelagic predators move in to take advantage of the Harbor’s productivity. The fall run of Spanish mackerel, kingfish and little tunny is already getting underway, and the passes are fine places to target them.
The bigger passes such as Boca Grande are excellent places to troll for these fish. Spoons are popular, but don’t be afraid to try cedar plugs or deep-running lipped lures in case they’re biting on top or well down in the water column. Kings in particular will often feed deep — a fact that many grouper fishermen learn when they hook a “gag” that takes off at lightning speed.
Don’t focus all your effort on the passes themselves. The area outside the pass in the Gulf will have sandbars shaped by the constant flow. Where there are bars, there are troughs. These can also be excellent spots to fish, as long as you’re careful to avoid water too shallow for your boat.
The strong water flow in the Gulf passes can also be treacherous, particularly if the tide and wind are going in opposing directions. Even big boats can get a little tossed around, and smaller vessels can be swamped. Be honest with yourself about your seamanship skills before you point the bow into rough water.
But if you’re sharp enough to stay out of danger (and I hope you are), I highly recommend fishing the passes. The variety of species available and the numbers of fish that show up here make them top spots.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. For more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, call 941-625-3888 or visit FishinFranks.com.
