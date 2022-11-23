I try to be a good son, I really do. So I did not actually lie to my mother Helen a few days post-Ian when she asked me how King Fisher Fleet had fared during the storm. My reply — “Mostly good, with a few things to work through” — was technically accurate.
After all, eight of our nine boats had come through the storm nearly unscathed. Among all eight of them, we had one canvas from a T-top that disappeared, a Bimini top that ripped, a broken VHF antenna and a missing anchor light. The boats were a dirty mess and water had been blown into places it should really not be, but all was minor with nothing even remotely approaching an insurance claim on any of the eight.
Our little booking office at Fishermen’s Village came through completely unscathed, with not even a drop of water inside. By the way, that simple shed also survived Hurricane Charley in 2004. It's one tough little building.
And Fishermen’s Village, our home for more than 40 years, was roughed up but structurally intact, and in way better shape than it was after Charley. So things were really not looking too bad for the business that my parents had founded decades ago.
But there was one problem. You may have noticed that I mentioned that eight of our nine boats fared well in the storm. Five of them were in the water at Fishermen’s Village, where they spent a good part of the storm sitting comfortably in the mud.
The other three were on trailers in an open part of my yard — well away from any trees, and double-tied with heavy ratchet straps to ground anchors on each side of each boat. No real problems there either (though I suspect curious raccoons climbed aboard to check them out during the night).
That leaves one boat unaccounted for: The Helen M, our largest and newest tour boat, which is named after my mom.
Approximately the third week of September, Helen M had gone to the boatyard for her annual haul-out, bottom repainting and a U.S. Coast Guard drydock inspection. For many years, we have used Owl Creek Boat Works for this service.
It’s a long run from our dock in Punta Gorda to their location on the Caloosahatchee River just east of State Road 31. But they have provided us with good service for many years, so we've always felt the seven-hour trip (each way!) is worthwhile. We'd already had our USCG inspection and the yard had gotten started on her bottom job when it began to look like Ian could head our way.
Like so many other people and businesses in Southwest Florida, the boatyard went into storm-prep mode a few days before the storm arrived. This meant that there was no way for us to get Helen M back into the water. She’d have to ride out the storm on blocks and jack stands at the yard.
I was a little nervous about that. But hey, the yard is about 20 miles inland from the Gulf, so that should be good, right? I drove down the day before Ian arrived and was pleased to see that the boatyard staff had placed extra jack stands under her. I secured loose items, moved things inside the cabin and tied some stuff down. Then I patted her on her figurative fanny and told her I’d see her after the storm.
Then, as you probably recall, things went all to hell when Ian arrived on a Wednesday. It was Friday when I called the yard manager and asked him how my boat had fared during the storm. His hesitation before answering told me that things were not so good.
In a nutshell, the storm surge from Ian brought about 5 feet of water above the pavement at the yard. Helen M had floated off her blocks and drifted about 200 yards out into an adjacent cow pasture, where she had settled onto the ground when the water receded.
At that point, no one had tried to walk/wade/crawl through the flooded pasture out to the boat, so no one had any idea what kind of shape she was in. I developed a knot in my stomach, which remained for weeks.
I believe that it was the next day (Saturday-after-Ian) when Mom asked how we’d done during the storm. I have a fairly large extended family, most of which is in Charlotte County with others in the Orlando area. All of us were struggling with Ian’s impacts on our homes and businesses. None of us had power back, all of us had damaged homes and we were all still trying to figure out our paths forward.
So when my mom — the matriarch of this scattered group — asked me about King Fisher Fleet, I figured she had enough to worry about with not only her own home but with the situations of numerous kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Why worry her?
Plus, I knew she'd have questions that I simply could not answer. How do you retrieve a 64-foot boat from a cow pasture? How long does it take? When will it happen? What condition will she be in?
So, yes, I fudged my answer a bit with the “mostly good” response. She has since shaken her finger at me several times over that little exaggeration. Lesson learned: Always tell Mom the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
I took Mom down to the boatyard about a week later so she could see her namesake sitting all lonely out in the pasture. By then, I had already slogged my way out to the boat a couple times and had discovered that she appeared to be intact and relatively undamaged. My stomach knot remained, but it loosened a tiny bit.
She (Helen M, not Mom) sat in that pasture for about four weeks before a boat salvage team arrived on the scene. Using a huge excavator and a track hoe, they dragged her 200 yards back to the boatyard. When they were done, Helen M was upright and sitting on blocks and jack stands right where she started.
I crawled around under and inside the boat, trying to figure out what was broken. Amazingly, all I found were some scratches and scrapes. Several of the boatyard’s staff examined her and came to the same conclusion: She was almost completely undamaged. The U.S. Coast Guard examined her, as did a surveyor hired by my insurance company. We got an all-clear.
This 46-ton boat had gone on her little walkabout, sat on the ground for a month, then been dragged butt-first across a pasture. Somehow, she had suffered only minor bumps and bruises: A broken-off cleat, a broken masthead light, a boarding gate pulled off its hinges, one prop a little out of balance, and a few scrapes in the paint. Absolutely unbelievable.
After about another week in the boatyard, Helen M came home to Punta Gorda and went back into service, carrying her first post-Ian passengers on Nov. 11. Today she is taking passengers for Thanksgiving lunch out at Cabbage Key. Next week, she will start carrying passengers on Christmas canal cruises — continuing a Punta Gorda tradition that’s occurred every December for more than 40 years.
Things could be much worse. My insurance company was responsive and fast-moving. They hired a marine surveyor who was knowledgeable, and who contracted an experienced salvor and then stayed on top of the recovery process. The boat salvage company was professional and worked rapidly. The staff at Owl Creek Boatworks coordinated with the boat salvor and then worked hard to get us out of the yard. The U.S. Coast Guard supported us with the unscheduled inspections needed to get back in service.
It was an anxious time, but in the end I have very much for which to be thankful today. I might even get a pecan pie from original Helen today if she has forgiven me for fudging the truth a bit — and I'll be able to enjoy it, because that knot in my stomach is gone.
Happy Thanksgiving!
