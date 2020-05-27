Many of my faithful readers have been wondering what became of my regular weekly column. I don’t want to point any fingers or name any names, but some people blamed an anonymous editor (let’s call him Osh Jolive). Others surmised I was abducted by aliens, on maternity leave, or taking time to consider running for president. All equally plausible scenarios — but the truth is even more ridiculous.
I have taken on another job. Not to fret; I’m still working with Peace River Wildlife Center to rehabilitate orphaned and injured native Florida wildlife. But I have expanded my reach and am now involved in sea turtle patrol. While PRWC doesn’t have the capability to treat injured adult sea turtles (yet!), I have been patrolling the beaches of Manasota Key along with a wonderful group of dedicated volunteers, the Coastal Wildlife Club.
Members of CWC patrol the beaches every morning at daybreak from May 1 to Oct. 31. They check for fresh tracks indicating a female sea turtle has crawled onto the beach overnight. Those tracks are closely observed to determine if the turtle dug a nest and laid eggs or simply turned around and returned to the sea (called a false crawl).
The nests found are staked and marked in order to report hatch results to state authorities later on, and to keep beachgoers from accidentally disturbing the eggs. Every nest and false crawl is logged and reported to the state. All sea turtle species that nest on our beaches are threatened or endangered and thus are protected under both the federal Endangered Species Act and Florida statutes. But the eggs that have already been laid aren’t the only facet of the process that can be disturbed by people on or near the beach.
False crawls are normal for a turtle mama. She may crawl up on the beach, not find that exact grain of sand she is looking for, and turn around (kind of like when your dog takes 25 minutes to find the perfect blade of grass to tinkle on). Raccoons or coyotes may disturb her. Our own pets running loose on the beach — in disregard of local leash laws — may deter a sea turtle from nesting. Beach walkers may startle her with their movements.
When a sea turtle eventually finds an acceptable spot, she deposits her eggs. We can’t prevent natural disturbances, but we can reduce the number of manmade disturbances that can increase the likelihood and number of false crawls.
When mama encounters light and noise on the beach at night, she may shy away from laying. People who live on or near the beach are asked to draw their blinds during turtle season. You’d be surprised how much light pollution there is from a simple living room lamp or TV. You also might be embarrassed that people walking in the dark can see quite clearly what you are doing in your well-lit homes with the drapes open. Eww. So, please close those curtains, both for the turtles’ sake and that of innocent passers-by.
Speaking of walking on the beach at night: Don’t do it. A prevailing myth is that turtles can’t see red light. This is not true. While a red light is less disturbing to turtles, it is still visible. And a bright LED bulb is incredibly jarring. If you must be on the beach at night — say, if you had too many Bud Lights at the SandBar and Grille and you had to stumble home in the dark (definitely not speaking from experience here) — just use the natural light to guide you along the edge of the water. Allowing your eyes to become adjusted to the moon and stars reflecting on the water’s surface provides plenty of light on most nights.
Other potential light sources that are taboo at this time of year are porch and street lights; these need to be directed downward and shaded from the beach side. Fireworks are also prohibited — the noise and light they produce are particularly dangerous for the turtles and other natural seaside inhabitants.
Last year, an entire nest of hatchling loggerheads (the most common species to nest on our beaches) wandered into the parking lot and streets on an evening when neighbors reported a fireworks celebration in the area. Many didn’t survive. The turtles, that is. On advice of my counsel, I am required to say I have no knowledge of any personal injury done to the miscreants who were setting off the fireworks.
People can help the turtles by treating the beach with respect, as they should any outdoor venue. Your mama doesn’t work here, so please clean up after yourself. Pick up trash — even if it’s not yours. Have fun digging deep holes in the sand and building sandcastles — but fill in your trenches, knock down the towers, and take your toys with you when you leave so turtles don’t get stuck in your construction zones.
It’s vital that you remove the umbrellas, chairs, tents, coolers and everything you brought with you. Any objects left on the beach overnight can cause a turtle to get entangled, leading to serious injury or death. Mama loggerhead doesn’t have a reverse on her transmission. If she gets caught in a chair or entangled in the ropes from your canopy, she will continue to try to crawl forward until she exhausts herself. There are documented cases where turtles returned to the water with items still attached to them, causing them to drown.
It’s not all doom and gloom. Turtle patrol has been an amazing experience. The people who are in charge are wonderful teachers and incredibly patient. (Either that or they aren’t paying attention at all, because they let me come back for another year.)
Last year I got to witness a Kemp’s ridley lay her eggs, documented the exact location of a nest, and watched baby loggerheads hatch and crawl to the sea. It was a rewarding experience and I’m proud to be a part of a group that is making a difference for a species that could be on the brink of extinction if we don’t change our evil ways.
More on my seaside adventures in the coming weeks, as well as what is happening at PRWC. A special thanks to everyone who contributed during the recent Giving Challenge fundraiser. PRWC raises roughly 75 percent of our total annual income during the three months of “season.”
Having to close to the public during that time created a huge negative impact on our resources. Animals still need to be rescued, residents still need to be fed, and our employees still need to work and be paid. Thanks to those of you who donated over $30,000, which was matched by the Peterson Foundation, we added over $60,000 to our coffers to help injured and orphaned wildlife. They don’t say it often enough, and we can’t say it too often — thank you!
Peace River Wildlife Center is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to the care, preservation and protection of Charlotte County’s native wildlife since 1978. They are open seven days a week year-round, including holidays. Tours are offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PRWC receives no government funding and relies entirely on private donations. For more info, visit PRWildlife.org, email PeaceRiverWildlife@yahoo.com or call 941-637-3830.
Great article Robin! 🐢
