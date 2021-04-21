I went fishing yesterday. Nothing new, right? But I was reminded of a few things that could make a big difference in your fish catching. They certainly did in mine.
While out on a recon mission for upcoming trips, I was working a mangrove edge with clear water and good light, which made for great visibility. We sometimes have spooky fish here in the Charlotte Harbor area. Why are you laughing? OK, sometimes our fish are even spookier than usual. Better?
On days like this with great sight fishing conditions you may want to change two things right away. The first will be to lengthen your leader. My everyday leaders on my 8 weight rod are very simple: Six feet of 40-pound test to three feet of 30-pound and two feet of 25-pound … done.
This combination turns over fine and gives me an 11-foot leader to begin with, so I usually don’t need to add to it. If you are starting out with a standard 7- or 9-foot leader on these types of days, then you may want to add some length. Keep the extremely visible fly line far away from these fish.
The second change: Stay farther away from your target area. You may be used to casting from 30 or 40 feet off the mangroves or whatever weed edge, or contour you may be working. Simple rule — if you can see the fish easily, they can see and “feel” you. That means (so sorry) you are going to have to cast a little farther to be more effective. Back off to 60 feet and see what happens.
Some days, of course, are easier than others. You make a good cast, the fish reacts by charging the fly and eating with big gill flare and a sharp turn, almost pulling the rod out of your hands. We like that kind of reaction, but we don’t always get it.
Yesterday, they followed very slowly — not necessarily out of caution, more like half-hearted disinterest. The few fish I got to eat just followed slowly, opened their mouths and closed them around the fly, almost like they were going to keep it alive and save it for later. Still fun to watch.
But then it dawned on me that I didn’t feel a thing on any of those takes until I set the hook, which I did only because I saw them eat. One of the fish I watched eat also spit the fly before I was able to set the hook. I didn’t feel that one at all! It slurped it in between strips, and I didn’t catch up fast enough. When the water is murkier or just too dark to see into, how many fish grab your fly and quickly spit it, with us having no idea that we missed them? I would guess many more then we would like to admit.
The most common mistake I see by my clients here in the salt is allowing slack in the line. The importance of a positive connection to the fly cannot be overstated. This often goes wrong right from the start.
The life of forage species (shrimp, baitfish, crabs, etc.) on the flats is not a lazy one. When they are not totally hiding out, these guys have to keep moving in order to get their daily chores done. You don’t want the fish to see your fly just “hanging out” and then suddenly take off.
When the fish sees your fly for the first time, it should be moving in a natural manner. That’s what he expects to see, so give it to him. Before your fly hits the water, you should already be taking up slack, dropping the rod tip to the water — and you should already know what kind of retrieve is needed. It’s a lot to think about, but it pays off. Days on the water are measured in the number of shots we get. You can’t afford to waste them.
Pay attention to your fishing conditions. Yesterday the tide movement was good, falling strongly. Make sure the fly gets presented upcurrent from your target. Just like nymph fishing in a stream, you have to leave time for the fly to reach the target depth before you start your retrieve.
I even found myself throwing two or three mends in my line to help get the fly down. Then take up the slack in time for the retrieve and possible eat. I tried throwing heavier flies, but the “plop” spooked the fish. So cast and mend it was.
Most of the time, saltwater fish are moving even in current. All mine were yesterday. This means that you have to give yourself extra room on that upstream cast to get down in time to intercept the moving fish.
Without good situational awareness you can’t have a good strategy, and without a good strategy you may as well fish a shrimp and a bobber (not that there’s anything wrong with that). Knowing the conditions in the fish’s world will make for success no matter what kind of fishing you doing.
Try to keep a few simple things in mind. What is the current doing? Know before you go. How is your fly behaving? Keep a positive connection. What does the fish see? Put yourself in his “fins.” Keep this stuff in mind, and pretty soon you’ll find that you are looking at your fishing from a whole new perspective — the fish’s!
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.