We’re now in the meat of hurricane season. Yes, it officially began two months ago — but June and July are historically not very busy months for tropical activity. The most active period is usually August through October.
During the coming weeks, many of us will keep abreast of the tropics by watching TV weather reports, as well as clicking around on the numerous websites which offer all sorts of updates, predictions and forecasts. There is more information available to us than we are capable of processing. Some of it is really good stuff, but we do not yet have the ability to predict tropical weather weeks or months in advance.
All the same, weather forecasting (including the forecasting of tropical weather systems) has come a long way in recent years. Can you remember when our best tool was a paper hurricane tracking chart? Retailers around town would have pads of them lying on their counters and customers were welcome to tear off a few copies to take home.
When there was a hurricane or a tropical storm brewing, the forecasters would provide a latitude and longitude and we’d plot a little “x” on the chart at that position, then write down the date and time of that fix on our paper chart of the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. We’d all have to do our own tracking on the chart by adding more position plots as they became available. I can remember carrying the paper charts back and forth from home to work so I could keep plotting those updates all day long, trying to figure out where the storm was headed.
Now I have access to more storm tracking and forecasting information on the phone in my pocket at any given time than existed in all the world back in those paper chart days. The graphics today are stunning and easy to view. There are endless charts, graphs, plots and tables of data from current and historical weather systems.
And not only has our ability to share information improved dramatically in the last few decades, the quality of that information is much better due to improvements in weather forecasting technology. In my lifetime, we’ve gotten much more accurate at predicting the future tracks of hurricanes and tropical storms. We still seem to struggle with intensity forecasts, meaning that we have a hard time predicting how strong a storm will be in a few days, but we have gotten to where we have a pretty good idea of where that storm will go.
Last month’s Hurricane Barry is a good example of this. That was a highly unusual system which originated somewhere around Kentucky, dropped down into the northern Gulf, headed west past New Orleans then looped back north to fizzle out not too far from where it started. But the forecast tracks on it were pretty good all the way through.
Hurricanes used to surprise us regularly at the last minute by heading in directions contrary to forecast tracks, but that does not happen very often any more. We can’t be confident where a storm will be in a week or two, but we can predict pretty confidently where it will be in a day or two.
Someone reading these words may want to point out Hurricane Charley’s famous last minute “hard right turn” as it approached the Southwest Florida coast 15 years ago in August of 2004, but in reality there was really no “hard right turn” at all. Charley’s path did veer somewhat to the right as it neared landfall, but it stayed within the forecast cone. Because it was approaching the coast at a very shallow angle, that small change in course did make a large difference in the exact point of landfall, but there were no real surprises in Charley’s path.
What was a surprise was the rapid strengthening of Charley as it approached the coast. Charley’s peak winds strengthened from around 110 mph to almost 150 mph in the last four hours prior to landfall.
Satellite images of Charley showed that he contracted in size, got more perfectly round, and sped his rotation way up during those hours — much like a figure skater who starts a spin with arms outstretched, then speeds up by folding his arms in tight to his body. The National Weather Service wasn’t able to predict that Charley was going to tuck in his arms so rapidly, and it still struggles with storm strength predictions today.
In any event, it’s time for us to start watching the tropics. Hopefully it’s an uneventful season for Southwest Florida.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
