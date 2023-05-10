What is a mom? Everybody has their own definition, but here’s mine: It’s just another word for God. Where would you be without your mother? You wouldn’t exist, plain and simple. But there’s much more to being a mom than just giving birth. I know that not every mom qualifies for mother of the year, but mine certainly did. As far as I’m concerned, she still does.
One of my earliest memories from when I was a little kid is my mother taking me to a gravel pit, where I caught a bluegill. I don’t remember for sure, but I think it was a Snoopy pole. Maybe she took me because she knew how much I wanted to go fishing. Maybe she took me to shut me up. Probably it was a little of both. It doesn’t really matter, because the point is she took me, and I thought that was just the greatest thing.
Mom wasn’t the only female role model in my life. My dad’s mother would go out in the rowboat with me on her lake when I was 8 or 9 years old. We would cast for whatever and catch a few. I didn’t know it then, but Grandma can’t swim, so that must have been a little scary for her. We’d also fish from the dock and catch a few there. Of course, that just fed my desire to fish even more.
Fast forward to years later: Mom was raising three kids by herself. Still, she would stop at one of the very few bait shops in Arizona to pick up a lure or some worms for me.
One day she brought me four water dogs (juvenile tiger salamanders). I loved to fish, but using water dogs for bait was tough. My best friend and I took them down to the lake, but neither of us really wanted to put a hook in one (we both loved catching lizards and other little critters). We made a pact, and on the count of three we both hooked one.
Well, it turns out that a water dog makes a very pitiful squeaking noise when you do that. We felt horrible, but since they were already hooked, we cast them out. No results — which is just as well, because I don’t know if we could have put hooks in the other two. Instead, they became pets.
Mom supported my fishing in every way possible, and I did my best to be a good kid in return. I had no curfew when I was in high school, because I was always where I said I was going to be — out fishing. I recall one time when she did bust me, though.
My best buddy and I were out at the lake catfishing one night. We had Big Gulps because it’s the desert and cigars because we thought we were all grown up. Mom must have been curious about what we were doing, because about midnight she came walking up behind us. “Hey, guys — what’s going on?” We flicked those cigars out of our mouths into the lake faster than you can read it, knowing we were busted all the same.
But she just looked at us with an amused smile and said, “Why’d you throw out a couple perfectly good cigars? I used to smoke those when I was in college.” She hung out with us for 15 minutes or so and then went home. After that, she pretty much trusted me (though my brother and sister still had curfews).
I mention fishing-related events because that’s how most of you are used to relating to me, but my mom has been there for me in every aspect of my life. She’s almost always supported me in whatever I’ve done (not so much my fascination with reptiles, but I guess that’s understandable).
She never told me I should try to make lots of money or do a job that I didn’t enjoy because the pay was good. When I sort of accidentally fell into working at Fishin’ Frank’s, no one was happier than her. She knew it would be the sort of job I would not only be good at but also truly love, and that’s really all she wanted for me. Whatever made me happy would make her happy.
As a bonus, I get to see mothers bringing their kids in to the shop before they head out to go fishing. There’s not much I like seeing more than that — it reminds me of when I was a kid fishing with my mom.
Most mothers do a pretty good job of raising their kids, or at least I’d like to believe they do. An example: Mom is flat-out terrified of snakes, which I love. But when I went to Arizona a few years back to visit her, she went with me on a tour of a serpentarium. The only warm-blooded animals there were a couple of wallabies.
Of the 40 or so people in our tour group, probably 80 percent of them were mothers and their kids. Most of those moms probably enjoy the company of snakes about as much as my mom does, but they were there for their children.
That’s what motherhood is all about, that giving of herself for the good of her kids. That’s what moms do. That’s what my mom did and still does today. I hope that’s what your mom did, too.
To all the moms out there, a very happy Mother’s Day. And to my mom: Thank you so much. I love you.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
