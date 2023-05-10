Fishin' with Mom

That’s little Robert (dressed like a tiny Cuban man for reasons now unknown) and his mom Sandy down at the old fishin’ hole. The photo may be hazy, but the memory will live as long as they do.

 Photo provided

What is a mom? Everybody has their own definition, but here’s mine: It’s just another word for God. Where would you be without your mother? You wouldn’t exist, plain and simple. But there’s much more to being a mom than just giving birth. I know that not every mom qualifies for mother of the year, but mine certainly did. As far as I’m concerned, she still does.

One of my earliest memories from when I was a little kid is my mother taking me to a gravel pit, where I caught a bluegill. I don’t remember for sure, but I think it was a Snoopy pole. Maybe she took me because she knew how much I wanted to go fishing. Maybe she took me to shut me up. Probably it was a little of both. It doesn’t really matter, because the point is she took me, and I thought that was just the greatest thing.


   

Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

