If you have been out and about, you know it’s that time of year again: The time of year when the great state of Florida receives a veritable flood of northerners coming south to escape the cold of winter. I should know. I did that many years ago and then never left.
I always get a kick out of seeing the numerous RVs on the highway with vehicles and boats in tow, mostly heading south. Almost all of these vehicles have some northern plate on the back, and all are looking to set up shop for the chilly months.
They’re going to have hustle if they haven’t made reservations. I have a friend who currently resides in one of the RV parks here in Lakeland and to see these places fill up is amazing. Every year these parks run at minimal capacity from spring to fall, only to fill to overflowing by the end of November.
When we bought our RV, this is exactly what we anticipated doing with it when it comes to our retirement time. Being able to jump in the RV and spend lengths of time somewhere other than home holds a lot of appeal.
Don’t get me wrong; we love Florida. But that on-the-road lifestyle is something that we look forward to. There are a lot of states that we have yet to visit, and being able to do it at our own pace is something we can’t wait for.
Right now, we’re a bit envious of the folks who travel to Florida every year with their RVs. They’re getting away from their more permanent home to spend some time in the Sunshine State and living in their RVs for however long they see fit. You can’t beat that.
I know what cold is. I grew up in Wisconsin and suffered through many brutal winters living on the shore of Green Bay. The winter months are no picnic to get through. I can remember days having to open the garage door and shovel my way out of the house.
It would have been so much easier to jump in the RV before that time hit and spend it in a warm and inviting destination. I enjoyed living in Green Bay, but I sure do prefer cutting grass during the winter months to shoveling snow.
Fishing keeps us on the move, so our RV doesn’t stand still. We often take long weekends and spend time in nearby RV parks and get to know some of the folks who come down. We have met some very nice people who spend their winter months in the area.
Last year, we stayed next to a couple from Massachusetts. Turns out they were living not too far from where my wife was born. They were here for the winter and said they loved coming to the state so they could enjoy some warmer weather and do some fishing themselves.
As I mentioned, it’s interesting to see some of the RV parks that sit mostly empty suddenly become completely full and hard to get into during the winter months. This is something I always pay attention to, because my springtime fishing tournaments require me to take the RV and use it to stay in. At times, finding a spot to get into can be challenging.
I have learned to call ahead and get a site booked to make sure that I have a place to stay during those events. Because we usually stay for an entire week, we always want to make sure that we can have a spot for the week we need it. Earlier reservations are good if you want a prime location.
Since RV sales have taken off over the past two years, I imagine we’ll see even more RVers coming to Florida over the next month and staying through spring, making those early reservations even more crucial. One thing I have often wondered about: How much does the Florida population increase during the winter months? I know our area gets very busy with out-of-state license plates. The golf courses and the boat ramps always see more out of state traffic this time of year, evidenced by the price of golf going up every winter.
Still, all are welcome to this great state, and I hope that everyone enjoys their stay so much so that they make it a regular destination every year. After all, tourism and the influx of folks during the winter months help drive Florida’s economy. Fortunately, this state has a lot to offer that keeps folks coming back, and I hope it stays that way for many years to come.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
