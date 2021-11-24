Fishing reports are like a snapshot in time. They are based on what someone caught at a particular place and time. Most don’t go into the specifics of wind direction, velocity, moon phase, barometric activity, tidal variables, temperature of the water, water depth, color and size of lure and time of day — not that any of that matters, because you’ll never repeat those exact conditions anyway.
Besides, fish have tails and they’re not afraid to use them. They were feeding in one place before, but that may have nothing to do with where they are feeding now. There are just too many variables to guarantee future results.
When you read a fishing report, keep in mind that the information is dated and not very specific. Most magazines articles are written more than a month in advance to meet publication deadlines. That pretty much limits the information to general trends for a general area. For more specifics, you can try weekly publications — but even there you’ll find most reports are at least a few days old.
The internet can provide info in a real-time format. But unless you’re on the water and nearby, you can’t really use that info. Things are guaranteed to have changed by the next day. Besides, most folks who post on local sites wait until they’re back at home and after washing the boat and cleaning the catch before they touch their computer.
Even the most timely and relevant intel cannot make up for local knowledge and experience on the water. Folks are reluctant to be very specific in reports becasue there’s a need to keep that special spot “special.” Fish hate crowds. Telling the general public too much of the when, where, and how will result in a crowded spot with no fish around to witness the congregation of anglers.
It’s also worth noting that most published fishing reports are written by professionals with years of experience on the water. They understand the variables affecting the fishing in that spot and how to use them to their advantage.
If they’re throwing artificials, they know what color, weight, size, and speed for the conditions at that time. If they’re using bait, these pros know how to rig it and where to use it to find hungry gamefish. Don’t be too surprised if your results don’t match up with their report.
In a report, check the general location that worked two weeks ago, whether it was near a pass, flat or channel. Also, look back at what the tidal stage was. These two considerations can transfer to a particular spot nearer you.
As for bait, if there’s enough to draw the attention of many predators, it can usually be netted on site. If you’re tossing soft plastics, check out the bait in the water and “match the hatch” to duplicate color, size and speed.
Take a moment to survey the whole area before making your first cast. Fish will show themselves with tails and swirls on the flats. Check out bubbles left by snook as they crash bait along the mangroves. Look for diving or wading birds; they eat the same prey as the fish you’re seeking. These things will give you a real time report if you’re tuned in.
Understand too there are days when nothing works. They usually happen when friends or family arrive expecting to do some catching.
Our son and grandson recently came down from St. Petersburg for a few days. We bought buckets of live shrimp and headed to Stump Pass Beach, Blind Pass Beach and the ICW to the east, Ski Alley and the El Jobean Pier.
Hours passed without even a catfish or pinfish nibble. No lizardfish attacked the shrimp that we freelined, floated under a popping cork, or pinned to the bottom. No puffers attacked the soft plastics we casted for mackerel.
On the last cast of their last day, our son hooked and landed a nice snook in Ski Alley. It ate a tiny piece of dead shrimp fished on the bottom. Go figure.
Fishing report from Ski Alley: The snook are so thick they’re biting on even dead shrimp!
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
