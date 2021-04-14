When people know that you’re into wildlife, you get all sorts of interesting calls. This one came from a friend of a friend, who had a little dilemma with a little owl.
Scott and Sprout (yes, that’s what she goes by; no, I didn’t ask why; mind your own business) have lots of wildlife in their Port Charlotte yard, including nesting screech owls. But the baby the owls are raising had gotten into a bit of trouble. He was out of the nest box and on the ground a little too soon, and they were trying to figure out what to do. In the meantime, they thought I might like to take a couple photos.
Well, yes — yes I would.
It took me 2 minutes to grab the camera and 10 minutes to get to their driveway. I was escorted to the back yard and Scott pointed out a teeny, tiny gray owlet all but hidden in the vegetation. Yup, too small to be out and definitely not safe on the ground. He’d be cat food that night.
But Scott and Sprout are animal people, and that wasn’t an option. After a consultation with Peace River Wildlife Center, a plan was formed: Get the ladder and get that little feller back into the nest box. Conveniently, I was on hand to document.
Once he was safely stuffed back into his home, there was nothing to do but wait and see what would happen. Would he stay or would he end up on the ground again? I headed home after they assured me I’d be updated when anything happened.
A few hours later, my phone dinged. It was Sprout. “The owl (now named Baboo) woke up at 7 p.m. and at 8:30 he jumped out onto a branch. He was a bit unsteady, but 15 minutes later, both Owlivia and Owliver showed up for feeding.” Yeah, those are the names they gave the parent screech owls. Animal people are like that.
This isn’t the first time Owliver and Owlivia have raised a family in Scott and Sprout’s backyard, and it probably won’t be the last. But Baboo is the first owlet of theirs that has needed a helping hand. I guess these owls picked the right yard to build their nest.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941- 276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.