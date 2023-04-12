Screech owl

An eastern screech owl peeks out from its daytime shelter in a staghorn fern.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

This eastern screech owl is living in a staghorn fern at a friend’s house. He knows how much I enjoy taking wildlife photos, so he invited me to drop by and see it.

Although screech owls look a little like great horned owls, they’re built on a much smaller scale. How much smaller is hard to visualize. A great horned owl is about the size of an osprey. This bird is perhaps the size of a cardinal.


   

Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.

