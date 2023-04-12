This eastern screech owl is living in a staghorn fern at a friend’s house. He knows how much I enjoy taking wildlife photos, so he invited me to drop by and see it.
Although screech owls look a little like great horned owls, they’re built on a much smaller scale. How much smaller is hard to visualize. A great horned owl is about the size of an osprey. This bird is perhaps the size of a cardinal.
People often wonder if such tiny owls are babies, but that’s not how birds work. If you see a fully feathered bird that has lost its baby fluff, it’s full-size.
Flying birds grow rapidly to their adult size, usually within just a few weeks. By the time you see them out of the nest and flying around, that’s as big as they’re going to get.
Being so small, screech owls can’t tackle large prey. They prefer to take small mammals such as mice and shrews, but they also eat treefrogs, lizards, and even katydids and moths.
They also sometimes eat other birds like finches and sparrows. Size works in their favor here. Being small also allows them to be quick and maneuverable in a way most other owls simply can’t be.
This particular owl has probably been living in close proximity to people for a long time, and shows no fear of loud noises or voices. Just prior to our photo shoot, there was some mechanic work going on within 30 feet. There was also a bit of high-volume cursing that went along with said work.
But as with many other animals living in the suburban jungle, this owl has learned to ignore such minor distractions and was getting ready to go to work for the evening. That’s just how it is if you live in a human-rich environment.
Now, how do you spot such a wee thing? The only reason my buddy ever noticed this little owl is because he set up a hammock nearby and happened to be staring in its direction while lying in it, and so he saw it pop its head out.
We had about 15 minutes to watch the bird while it watched us, and then it darted out of the safety provided by the fern to go hunting. It’s a routine that happens every night, but usually goes unnoticed.
There’s cool stuff to see in the woods, but wildlife is all around us. All we need to do is take a bit of time to look for it. What’s living in your yard?
