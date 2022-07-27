Nature plays a brutal game. Every day is a struggle to win. If you lose, you die. The primary rule is simple: Eat without being eaten, if you can.
But the world is filled with hungry mouths. How do you avoid ending up in one? There are lots of strategies. You can be fast. You can be scary. You can smell bad. You can produce poisons. Or, you can simply be invisible.
All of those work, at least some of the time. Invisibility might be the best of the bunch, though. How can you eat what you can’t find? Plus, it can be combined with other deterrence methods as well.
Take, for example, the southern marbled grasshopper (Sphragemon marmorata pictum) pictured here. If you can see it, that is. As long as it’s sitting on open sand, the illusion that it’s not there is very, very good. If that fails, it can use its spring-loaded back legs to launch a couple feet. Still not enough? They’ve got wings too. (Needless to say, getting close enough for this photo required a bit of patience.)
However, the world is not all sand, and grasshoppers eat plants, not dirt. So being sand-colored has its drawbacks.
This southern green-striped grasshopper (Chortophaga australior) utilizes a slightly different strategy. Instead of going for a perfect match to one specific background, it’s got a mix of green and brown in its color pattern. This does two things: First, it allows the hopper to partially blend with both green (plant) and brown (dirt or dead plant) backgrounds. Second, the outline of the hopper is broken up, making it much harder spot even if it doesn’t blend in well.
Both of these species have another trick. This one is genetic. See, not every marbled grasshopper looks like sand, and not every green-striped grasshopper is a green and brown patchwork.
Instead, they are both highly variable. Some are a little darker, or much darker, or lighter, or a mix of both. Some are solid colored in green, brown or gray. Some have larger blotches or smaller. Even among a group of siblings, there’s a lot of variability.
This works out very well for some greasshoppers, and very poorly for others. If you happen to be bright green in a year with little rainfall, you might be caught and eaten sooner than your browner relations. Vice versa if you’re brown in a particularly lush season.
Or what if you have that beautiful light sandy color, but all the open dirt around you is dark? Sorry, but you’re going to be food sooner. Just your bad luck.
While such innately variable camouflage may be the downfall of many individuals, it does something wonderful for the species as a whole.
No matter whether a particular year brings drought or greenery, or if large areas of open sand are exposed (always possible in the Florida ecosystem, where fire is common), there are always some hoppers that are perfectly camouflaged. These are the ones that are likely to survive and reproduce. In species that always look the same, this advantage disappears.
If the habitat is stable for multiple generations — for example, if green plants dominate, and green or mostly green individuals are the most successful — most of the offspring will have the same appearance.
This contributes to the difficulty in identifying these and some other species. Not only are they highly variable, but populations from different geographic areas may look very different. You might be used to sand-colored hoppers near the beach, but just a mile or two inland, multicolored green/brown individuals are more common. You might think they’re different species. A look at grasshopper taxonomy shows you weren’t the only one fooled.
Of course, there are lots of other survival strategies, but genetically variable camouflage is a pretty neat one. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work on all predators. Cats, for example, (including bobcats) can see ultraviolet light that we can’t. In ultraviolet, these hoppers have no camo and stick out plain as day. That’s when those legs and wings are likely to get a good workout.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.
