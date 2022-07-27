Nature plays a brutal game. Every day is a struggle to win. If you lose, you die. The primary rule is simple: Eat without being eaten, if you can.

But the world is filled with hungry mouths. How do you avoid ending up in one? There are lots of strategies. You can be fast. You can be scary. You can smell bad. You can produce poisons. Or, you can simply be invisible.


Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@ WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.

