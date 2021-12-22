Tell me if this has ever happened to you: You plan a fishing trip for a couple weeks out. You invite a couple buddies. Everyone puts in the extra effort to get his “honey-do” list taken care of so he can fish while maintaining domestic tranquility. You plan, you get excited, you stock up on beverages and snacks for the cooler. Then the day finally arrives — and with it, cold and windy weather.
What do you do? You could call it off and try to reschedule, but that’s no fun. You could man up and stick to the plan. But you’ll probably have a wet, chilly ride to your spot, and many fish aren’t known to bite particularly well in post-frontal conditions.
Neither of those options is ideal, so I have another suggestion: Take cover in the canals. Charlotte Harbor is surrounded by canals. Lots and lots of canals — 190 miles of saltwater canals in Charlotte County, plus another 222 in Cape Coral. And in all that space, there are lots and lots of places in these manmade waterways where you can hide out from the wind and have a more enjoyable day of fishing.
Not every one of those miles is created equal. You’ll usually find more variety closer to the canal mouths, where the narrow waterway meets the open Harbor. Some fish, such as trout and whiting, don’t like to move far into the canals because they become part of the food chain. Others — Spanish macks, cobia and sharks — don’t like confined quarters. These fish are much more likely to be found near open water than miles back into the canal systems. Snook and tarpon are often found well up into the canals, sometimes even into areas of fresh water.
Certain canals seem to hold more of a particular species. For example, Spring Lake in Port Charlotte is known for juvenile tarpon. Jacks and big black drum are frequently caught in the Colony Point canal in Punta Gorda. Every canal has its own mix. Challenge yourself to learn which fish can be found in which canals. If you get really good at this, you can call the fish you’re going to catch (this will drive your buddies crazy, and isn’t that what it’s all about?).
Deepwater canals, like those in Punta Gorda Isles, tend to be more consistent and will have good fishing year-round. The water temperature is more stable, and fish use these areas as refuges in both cold and hot weather. These deeper canals also usually hold bigger snook, tarpon and Goliath grouper. In the shallower canals, you can expect to find larger fish if you focus on areas adjacent to deeper areas.
Most fish in canals tend to hold around structure. Focus on docks and mangroves. Some boats that have been floating in the same spot for a long time have so many oysters and barnacles growing on them, they’re practically artificial reefs. Even if there is no obvious structure, the best fishing is almost always along the edges.
Finding the best areas to fish can be tough. One great way around that problem is to put out a line and troll a lipped plug (I like the Rapala X-Raps for this), spoon or soft plastic bait on a jighead. Canal trolling is way underutilized — even if you intend to fish the Harbor, you should still troll on the way in and out.
Trolling will help you locate those key spots that are more productive than others, Every canal has areas that hold more fish because of currents, depths, structure or whatever. Trolling lets you find them with relative ease. If you pick up one or two fish in a particular spot, drift or anchor and see if there are any more around.
Even in the canals, the rules of winter fishing still apply: Don’t fish at first light; give the water a chance to warm up a few degrees. Use smaller baits, and fish them more slowly. Generally, fishing with natural bait is more productive, except when you’re trolling. If you really love throwing lures, they’ll work, but you’ll catch more species and more total fish with natural baits. Shrimp is the bait of choice, and is excellent for locating fish of virtually any species. You can use cut ladyfish, mullet or sardines, but you’ll limit yourself to the species that feed on cutbait.
Canal fishing will often turn up some unexpected fish you rarely find on the flats — toadfish, sand bream, spadefish, Atlantic croaker and a few others. Granted, none of these have the cachet of tarpon or monster snook, but they’re interesting catches nonetheless.
However, you’ll also find plenty of catfish and stingrays. Avoiding them is one of the main reasons to focus on fishing along the edges — kitties and rays tend to be found on the bottom and in the middle. If you’re fishing the edges and still catching mostly catfish, you may have just found the Whisker Waterway — pack up and move to another spot.
One of the downsides of canal fishing is that you’re usually in someone’s backyard. You may even find that some of the homeowners have blocked off the areas under their docks to prevent anglers from effectively fishing there. It’s hard to blame them — wouldn’t you get annoyed if someone kept hooking your dock, breaking the lines off and leaving them?
The best advice here is to be respectful and try to avoid being part of the problem. Don’t bounce jigheads off a boat’s hull. Don’t leave line or hooks behind. Don’t tie up to their dock without permission. You have the right to use the water, but they have the right to protect their property. You’ll also find that some of the homeowners are very friendly and helpful. Not doing dumb stuff will keep them that way.
On some canals, you may also find boat traffic to be a problem. This is one more reason to stick to the edges — the boats usually go down the middle. If your boat has very little freeboard, pay attention to larger vessels that may throw enough wake to swamp you. However, you may be pleasantly surprised to see that many canals actually have fewer boats running around than there are on the flats.
Fishing in the canals may not be as prestigious as casting to tailing redfish on the flats, or as picturesque as being out on the mangrove shorelines. But it can certainly be a productive way to fish, and there are some days when it can save your fishing trip from getting washed out. I don’t know about you, but in my book, that’s far from a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
