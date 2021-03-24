By Capt. Josh Olive
Southwest Florida is home base for hundreds of fishing guides. Some of them are professionals in every sense of the word; others are not. When you go on a trip with a guide, you have expectations of a good time on the water in exchange for your hard-earned dollars. If you do your homework and ask around a little, that’s exactly what you should get.
The first thing to remember about a charter guide is that you’re paying him to work for you. As with any other service, you shouldn’t just go with the first guy you find in the phone book. Call several and chat a bit. Visit the guide’s website. Get a recommendation from a friend, or from one of the local tackle shops.
Once you are comfortable you’ve found someone who will do a good job and whose personality will mesh well with yours, tell him exactly what your expectations are — being up-front from the start will prevent misunderstandings. Be reasonable about what you expect. Wanting to catch tarpon in August or big trout in January is reasonable; wanting to catch tarpon in January or big trout in August is not.
Every fisherman has a favorite fish. So does every captain. Most are versatile and capable of catching whatever is swimming out there, but there are definitely some who are better at targeting certain fish than others. If you want to fish specifically for sharks, it makes sense to hire a guide who is known for catching sharks. Also, a guide’s boat will make a difference in what you target. If he runs a 16-foot skiff, don’t expect to go out on the Gulf and catch amberjack.
If you want to catch fish and have fun, almost any captain can do that. If you want to learn, though, be sure your guide understands that ahead of time. Some will even offer teaching services on your boat. Don’t be shy about chatting it up and asking questions while you fish. Most guides are very willing to tell you about the Harbor and all it has to offer.
By the time you get on board, your guide should already have loaded the boat with ice and bait. If you have to take the time to go catch bait, your allotted time should start after that chore is done. Be sure to mention it — again, merely to avoid misunderstandings.
While you’re on the water, listen to your guide. You’re paying him for his ability and experience, so it will serve you well to take advantage of it. If you fished Turtle Bay last year and caught the heck out of big redfish, but your guide says the big redfish are at Pirate Harbor, you’re probably best off going to Pirate Harbor. If you insist, he’ll probably take you to Turtle Bay — but if the bite is lousy, it’s not fair to blame him. He tried to tell you.
Some captains don’t make a single cast for themselves while they have clients on the boat. Others will wet a line, especially if they know they’ve got experienced anglers. Don’t be afraid to say something if you feel your guide is paying more attention to his own fishing than to you. Some less-professional guides treat customers more like fishing buddies. If that’s what you want, no problem. If it’s not, speak up. Remember, you’re the one paying him, so he’s working for you.
Even the best charter captains have bad days fishing. If you have a really blah day, many guides will deduct part of their fee and/or offer you a discount on a future trip. Don’t expect to pay nothing for your trip, especially if the bad fishing wasn’t something the guide could have controlled. After all, it costs him money for the fuel, the wear on his boat, bait and all his other expenses. If the weather changes dramatically the day before your charter, call him and ask how he wants to proceed. He may ask you to reschedule, or he may say he can find the fish you want.
As your trip winds down, decide whether you’ll be tipping your captain. Everyone knows to leave a tip for a waiter. What a lot of people don’t realize is that most charter guides also expect to get a tip for a job well done. How much? If your guide goes above and beyond or stretches your trip by a half-hour to keep you on a hot bite, a $50 tip is much appreciated. If he goes way above and beyond, $100 or more isn’t out of line. If there’s a mate on the boat, they usually work for tips only, so it’s expected that you’ll pony up between $50 and $150 for him (depending, of course, on how much he hustled for you).
After your day on the water, be sure to give a report to the tackle shops that you talked to before you hired your guide. They’ll want to know how your experience was — good, bad or indifferent. Reports from a captain’s customers are a big part of the recommendations a shop makes, so you’ll be doing your part to ensure others have a good time on the water. Charter captains live and die by good word of mouth, so if you had a great time be sure to let others know.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
