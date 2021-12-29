After our recent hellacious windstorm, I took a boat ride to see what the Harbor and surrounding areas looked like. Besides the expected damage caused by gusty winds, I saw what almost brought me to tears: Plastic, plastic and more plastic. Plastic chairs, water bottles, liquor bottles, antifreeze containers, toys, syringes and plastic bags, all floating in our canals and harbor and trapped in our mangroves and on our shorelines.
It’s not new news that plastic pollution is a global problem. Since the 1960s, plastic production has increased by approximately 8.7 percent annually, evolving into a $600 billion industry. We currently produce about 370 million tons of plastic a year.
While plastic does have a place in the world, it has become very problematic to our oceans, bays, harbors, rivers, creeks, ponds and any other body of water you can imagine. It’s estimated that up to 14 million tons of plastic (or the equivalent to 5 grocery bags full of plastic per foot of coastline) enter our waters annually.
It’s not nice to look at, but this problem is more than just an aesthetic concern. Most plastics break down physically, but not chemically. Eventually, it becomes microplastic — tiny pieces that are barely visible (or visible by microscope only). Trillions of these particles are floating around in our water, and trillions more are settled at the bottom or our oceans and other waterways.
Microplastics enter our waterways primarily from land-based littering but also come from stormwater drains, our roadways (from sources like tire wear), wastewater treatment plant discharges and even from the atmosphere during rain events. Microplastics have been identified in the surface water of every ocean, the deep sea, coastal waterways, estuaries, ponds.
They are also in the sands and sediment of our ocean floors, beaches, rivers and canals throughout the world. They have even accumulated in high concentrations in the Pacific Garbage Patch, an area of trash floating in the water which is currently about twice the size of Texas.
Now for the scary part: Microplastics are not just affecting the water and its inhabitants. They are beginning to contaminate the food we harvest from the water and the drinking water we count on to survive.
Advances in technology have allowed us to trace where many of these microplastics and even smaller particles called nanoplastics are ending up. Alarmingly, they are showing up in samples taken from the muscle tissue and guts of fish, birds and other marine inhabitants.
To date, 386 species of marine fish — 210 of which we eat or use commercially — have had nanoplastics detected in their gut or muscle tissue, the part we eat. The effects of these micro and nanoplastics on the human body are yet to be fully realized. Some early research has linked health issues to our lung cells, liver, and even our brain cells.
Folks, I recognize this is not a fun Nautical Knowledge column to read. But turning a blind eye or saying, “I don’t contribute to any of this,” will not fix the problem.
We created it. All of us. We need to fix it. How can you do your part to help reverse this alarming trend?
To start, get brilliant on the basics. Micro- and nanoplastics entering our waterways all share common pathways. We can each start at home by reducing our footprint and getting educated on what we can do to help fix this issue on our own.
Additionally, we can put pressure on the organizations that pollute and the leaders who authorize the discharge of these toxins that reach our waterways. Working together to tackle these root causes, in spite of what our state does, will have a compounding effect on our environment over time.
An easy first step we can all take is to use the three R’s: Reduce, reuse and recycle. Did you know Florida failed to achieve its 2020 recycling goal of 75 percent mandated in 2008 by the Florida Legislature? Why is it not mandatory to recycle in our state?
Using materials that can be washed and reused is one of the simplest and least expensive things we can all do. Single-use plastics are a major contributor to plastic pollution. I know they’re convenient, but is that convenience worth the damage microplastics can do?
Taking these simple steps will reduce trash items that end up in our waterways or landfills and will ultimately leach into our groundwater and poison our planet. Keep in mind, only about 9 percent of all plastic discarded since 1950 has been recycled, while another 12 percent has been incinerated. The remaining 79 percent is sitting in our landfills and waterways.
If you’re good with a pen (or keyboard), write our elected leaders and ask them what they are doing to improve our environment. And while you’re putting pen to paper (or pecking out an email), ask about improving wastewater management to help reduce plastic and nutrient pollution that is entering our waterways.
Throw in a few sentences about improving stormwater management by implementing stormwater and storm drain filtration and river mouth trash collection mechanisms. These initiatives will help prevent wastes such as macroplastics (litter items), microplastics (tire dust), and chemicals on our roadways from flowing into our rivers, and eventually, the Gulf of Mexico.
Do your part: Eliminate single-use plastics in your home. Say no to plastic bags at the store and shop with reusable bags instead. Recycle items that can have a second purpose. Support organizations that address plastic pollution or improving our water quality. Spread the word; self-talk is a very powerful tool. Participate when you can to help clean up what is already in our water.
For instance, how about bringing a non-plastic sack out with you (leave your plastic drinking water bottles at home, please) and spend a few minutes fishing for plastic or other trash items? At least if the fish aren’t biting, you’ll be guaranteed to limit out on trash, and in turn you’ll help save our ecosystem.
In summary, can’t can’t do anything. If we all do a little, we can and will accomplish a lot. So what’s it going to be?
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 40 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches basic and advanced boating education both in the classroom and on the water. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
