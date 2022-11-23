Ah, the boat ramp — a place where proud men can be laid low in moments, and where tempers burn short and hot. Especially on a holiday weekend. And while Thanksgiving might not be a boating holiday in some states, it definitely is in Florida.
There are few boaters who have not felt the wrath of other waiting to load or unload behind them. On a busy day, the line at some ramps can extend out to the road, and everyone’s patience is wearing a bit thin by the time they get close. The last thing they want to see is someone using more time than they ought to be allotted.
None of us is born knowing how to launch and retrieve a boat. It’s a skill that has to be learned, and once learned it has to be practiced if you’re going to get quick at it. Unfortunately, it only takes a couple people who don’t have much experience to clog up a ramp. If you trailer your boat, that’s just a simple fact of life.
Of course, things can go worse. On Monday morning, Downtown Bait & Tackle in Punta Gorda posted a photo of a floating vehicle tied to the Laishley ramp dock. The apparent story: The woman driving was in a heated cellphone argument with her husband and just drove into the water. Oops. I guess that’s what insurance is for, but that was probably an awkward call.
She’s not the only one to have ever driven into the water at the boat ramp. A quick Google image search turns up hundreds of such unlucky or careless folks, most of whom seem to have been trying to launch a boat when they drowned their vehicles. I guess it’s not really that hard to do. Could happen to any of us. All it takes is not paying attention at a crucial moment.
You may remember an episode of Family Guy that had a scene every trailer boater would recognize: Peter trying over and over and over to back his boat down the ramp. Watching him fail in assorted ways and make the same mistakes time and again is almost too real to be funny. If you haven’t lived it, it’s because you never backed a trailer down. If you missed it, you can see a 2-minute clip at https://bit.ly/3X45RSc.
In real life, we rarely laugh (unless we’re watching from afar and it’s not ruining our day). Here are some tips to avoid such uncomfortable situations:
• Practice. Learn to back your rig in an empty parking lot where you won’t be in the way. Then go practice at the ramp at an unpopular time. Do it enough, and it will be second nature.
• Launch early. Less-experienced boaters often sleep in until well after sunup. Get out in the early dawn and you won’t have to contend with them.
• Assist. I’m not saying do it for them (too much liability if you ask me), but there’s nothing wrong with coaching. Talk them through it, if they’re willing to let you.
• Keep your cool. Yelling, honking and middle fingers resolve nothing. Relax. Your turn will come. Eventually.
