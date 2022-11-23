At the boat ramp

If this part of the trip gives you anxiety, at least you’re not the only one.

 WaterLine file photo

Ah, the boat ramp — a place where proud men can be laid low in moments, and where tempers burn short and hot. Especially on a holiday weekend. And while Thanksgiving might not be a boating holiday in some states, it definitely is in Florida.

There are few boaters who have not felt the wrath of other waiting to load or unload behind them. On a busy day, the line at some ramps can extend out to the road, and everyone’s patience is wearing a bit thin by the time they get close. The last thing they want to see is someone using more time than they ought to be allotted.


