At the time we bought our RV, we believed we would get some real use out of it. Now I can’t imagine how I would survive without having the RV for some of the fishing I am doing. Owning a home away from home has been simply awesome.
I recently decided to try my hand at some professional fishing. While my results have not been great, I have had the great pleasure to be able to stay in our RV for two out of three tournaments. When you can go on the road and still have everything at your fingertips, it really makes your stay away from home much easier.
The reasons I like about being able to stay in the RV are numerous. I can prepare my own meals, wash clothes at will, watch whatever I want on our satellite system, and do it all in a spacious and familiar environment where I know the linens are clean and nobody has died recently.
But the biggest reason I like it is that it’s much cheaper than staying in a hotel. While some of my fellow competitors were paying up to $115 per night, I was paying a mere $40 per night and splitting that with my co-angler. You can’t beat that. While in Clewiston at Roland Martin Marina & Resort, we had a site that was located near the boat ramp and right on the canal that leads to the lake. It was beautiful, and at $40 an incredible bargain.
Sure, the RV burns more gas to get there. But when you add it all up, including the food because you’re not eating every meal out, it is way more cost beneficial than staying in a hotel room. And my wife is a saint. She prepares a bunch of meals before I take off that I simply reheat in the microwave. Trust me when I say her cooking is far better than a few places I have eaten at while on the road in the past.
It has made traveling to chase a dream and passion of mine much easier because I am saving some money where I can. Lord knows the entry fees are expensive enough, so any money that I can save is a bonus. Throw in the fact that I can do it in luxury and style, and I’m way ahead of the curve. The friends that I have made while fishing this tournament trail have been absolutely blown away by how nice we have it over a hotel room.
I understand that there is maintenance involved in owning an RV. We are still working out the last kinks from when we purchased this RV, but that is about to be over as well.
I know the one thing that is definitely going to happen this week is that the RV is going to get a bath. I’m still trying to figure out how to get up on top of the RV and wash it. We don’t have a ladder mounted on the back, nor do I own a ladder tall enough to get up on top of that rig.
Best I can figure out is to go completely redneck and climb up on top of the roof of the house, then walk onto the roof of the RV from there. Right now, my wife is having none of that conversation. However, I feel the need to get it clean from top to bottom and inside and out. I give myself two days to get that done.
Some other tournament competitors have pop-up campers in the back of their pickup trucks. These guys have figured out a way to save some money as well and still be part of the RV world. It is awesome to see how many guys do this. It just goes to show you that RV lifestyles can come in all shapes and sizes, and we can all enjoy some extra benefits that hotel living cannot provide.
I never thought I would get this much use out of the RV, but I have to admit, it has been a blessing to have it and be able to enjoy it while chasing a dream.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
