Sheepshead kids

It may seem impossible at first, but once you’ve got the feel for hooking them, sheepshead really aren’t that hard to catch.

 WaterLine file photo

My goal this week is to try to educate you, our loyal readers and avid fishermen, on the fine art of sheepshead fishing. You may not believe it, but it’s actually possible to consistently put good numbers of these infamous bait thieves in your cooler.

Sheepshead are not truly considered a gamefish like a snook or redfish, probably because of their relatively smaller size and the fact that they don’t rip off 20 yards of line after you sink a hook in ‘em. But in the winter months, I’ll bet more anglers fish for sheepies then both snook and redfish combined.


Capt. Mike Myers is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.

