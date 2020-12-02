Is it winter yet? Is the cold weather ever going to come? As I’m writing this over Thanksgiving weekend, they say there’s a real cold front coming, but I can’t wait.
Those of you who know me know I can’t take the cold. I’m the guy out there wearing three pairs of pants and an Arctic parka. But I want it to hurry up and get here because I’m ready for some fish to leave and some different fish move in. Summer’s over, so let’s get this winter going already.
For one, all the threadfins and whitebait will leave, and shrimp and pinfish will be the bait of choice. Right now, we still have bait everywhere (and I mean everywhere), but it’s either starting to leave or everyone fishing is catching it. I still think we need some kind of limit on bait instead of the default limit of 100 pounds per person, but what do I know — I’m only out here every day.
If the cold ever gets here, it’s going to chase the bait, the tarpon and the mackerel south — but it will bring in our flounder, sheepshead, trout, cobia, tripletails, gags and big redfish. Nothing changes the fishing quite like a big change in the weather.
As I mentioned, I don’t like the cold — and I know there are a lot of other people who want to stay toasty warm all the time. But there are certain fish that really like a bit of chill. Florida has many fish that you also find a lot farther north (redfish, cobia, sheepshead).
Then you have certain fish that don’t do well in cold water. Snook are a good example — they can’t live if it gets too cold. Water temps in the mid 50s can kill them. Tarpon are also tropical and love the heat.
For fish looking to stay warm, keep it in your mind that canals are going to warmer because of all the concrete that is in there. Concrete holds and makes heat, so that’s why Punta Gorda canals hold so many fish this time of year. So do the Port Charlotte canals, especially around the Port Charlotte Beach area where the canal mouths come together. The upper Harbor can be a refuge for fish in cold weather.
But don’t forget that most fish in the Harbor come and go through Boca Grande Pass, so Boca will get more of your migratory fish before the Harbor does. It might take several weeks for fish to make their way inland.
It’s kind of like the tides: The tide rises and falls out in Boca Grande before the Harbor. What I’m really saying is don’t be one-dimensional and only fish the Harbor right now, because the Intracoastal area has a lot of really good fish too.
It’s a great time of the year to fish sleep in a little bit. Once the cold does settle in, let it warm up and then go fishing. The middle of the day, which we usually try to avoid in summer, is often the best time to go in winter. Stay warm, y’all!
Capt. Karl Butigian lives, breathes and eats Florida fishing. He owns and operates KB Back Country Charters (KBBackCountryChartersFishing.com) on the waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. To book a trip or for info, call him at 941-565-7325.
