For the past 13 months, my wife Missy has been unable to get out and travel with me in the RV due to her battle with cancer. My trips have been relegated to fishing tournaments only. But this weekend, she is finally getting to go out and travel with me. It feels like a huge milestone for us.
There was a time I wondered whether Missy would ever be able to enjoy the RV again. Really, I thought she might not want to enjoy the RV again. It’s been tough to watch the struggles that my poor wife has had to endure. The only thing that makes it easier to deal with is to see her determination to fight. Truly, I am amazed at her courage and perseverance. God love her for that.
But with this newfound hurdle to work around, slight adjustments needed to be made in order for her to enjoy her time. The cancer has limited what she can eat, so we needed a blender and a food processor.
The blender was easy, but finding a processor that could reduce foods to puree was harder. Something as simple as soup still needs to be made easier for her to eat. It was tricky to find room on the counter for these new items with all her other necessities still in place.
And I feel very guilty, because she still likes to cook, I benefit from her excellent touch in the kitchen, but she can’t really have any of it. So I wanted to make sure this trip was something she would enjoy, especially since it’s her first outing in quite a while. My intention is to make sure that all the little things she likes are there for her.
That includes Tori the cat, traveling along with us to make sure that my wife has her favorite furry friend to hang out with her while she watches a movie. Pets reduce stress, and low stress is good for all of us — but especially for cancer patients.
I made sure the satellite was working so she could get to her favorite channels. Not that it was a big issue, but I needed to make sure the satellite got turned on and the receivers were reset, so all stations can be had on all the TVs. And then there is making sure that the page of passwords comes along so she’ll have access to Hulu and Netflix as well.
Now, Missy doesn’t watch movies all day. She likes to come out in the boat to fish, and she’ll hang out with our friends as well. But at night, I know what she likes: Laying down with Tori and flipping on a movie.
However, her stints in the sun will be short. The heat wears her down, and the medications she’s on can cause issues as well. I need to stay aware of all these things so she doesn’t overextend herself and complicate her situation even more. I assured her we’d stay close to the RV park, and she could get out of the boat any time she needed to.
I just really want her to enjoy this. I’d also like to prove that no matter what life throws at either one of us, we can get out and do the things we like to do. We can overcome it and still spend that quality time in the RV. This is a sort of trial run going forward for us.
Because of what she has gone through, some things won’t be quite the same (for a while, at least). But that doesn’t mean we have to stop doing. That would drive Missy nuts if she was relegated to the house or couldn’t get out to live her life.
This will be an interesting trip. It will probably be different from the run-and-gun style we’re used to. But we’re still going to enjoy our time away while out in the RV. And I’m happy we have the RV we do. With some of its homelike amenities, it will make this experience that much easier.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.