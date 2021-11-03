As I put my fingers to the keyboard, it’s pouring down rain and blowing hard. Southwest Florida is under a tornado watch for a few more hours. The northeastern U.S. has received the “bomb cyclone” sent first-class across the U.S. from the west coast and delivered with 90-mph winds.
What a way to change seasons and bring in the fall. There are probably no leaves left hanging on the trees to enjoy looking at after the “bomb” went through. The good news here is that I just checked the red tide status and (knock on wood or anything else lucky) it seems to be moving away and or dissipating some.
In between the rain, the bomb cyclones, the wind and running from the red tide, fishing has still been pretty good. I was up in Sarasota recently and went on a recon trip with my friend Capt. Pete Greenan. There has been a lot of red tide up there as well. We had hoped the mackerel and bonita would be in the Gulf. We found were bait and birds by the acre, but not one predator to be found or caught.
Moving back inside of Long Boat Key, Pete poled me across a beautiful shallow grassflat with good moving, clear water. I threw a gurgler for an hour straight expecting to find a red or two and trout of course. Pete joined in by casting a Clouser, so we had the top and bottom covered. I started us off by catching a trout … and that was it.
But Pete had charters coming up, so we needed to find fish. We moved across to the opposite side of the bay and started looking down another bar. We drifted up on a very content 70-pound tarpon that seemed to be cruising along with us. Of course, as soon as we got a rod out, the tarpon smiled, slowly turned and left. Sometimes I hate tarpon.
At that point, more fish started appearing. Lots of bait and mullet were milling around. A school of jacks came by and destroyed the calm by blasting the bait into the air, but we just couldn’t keep up to get a fly in them. We spooked a couple little snook and had a good shot at a nice red that sniffed the fly then ignored the offering. At least we were finding fish.
Pete fired up the boat to chase those jacks, which were at that point killing everything in their path a quarter-mile away. We killed the motor, coasted into range and I picked one off the school — an angry 5-pounder. By then, the school was gone again.
Pete poled us along a little more and I spotted a good-sized snook moving on the grass by a sandhole about 60 feet away. Pete turned the boat so I could get a good shot, and I made my cast three feet in front of her and stripped once. The fish swirled and ate. I set the hook, and she left in high gear!
It dawned on me that perhaps this fish was bigger than I had first thought. He was into the backing in just a couple of seconds, running through the grass on the flat. I looked at Pete and said, “This is great — a nice snook out in the middle of nowhere, no dock pilings, no mangrove roots, and no crab traps.” Pete just looked at me and said, “Then, no excuses!”
Just then the fish came back toward the boat into a sandhole and jumped for the first time. Well, she would have jumped, if she weren’t so heavy. Instead, she just wallowed at the surface. Pete just laughed out loud and said, “You’re screwed! That fish is huge!”
I so much appreciated his vote of confidence, but I couldn’t really disagree. I was worried about the light 15-pound test leader I was using for trout and reds in that clear water.
Turned out it was fine. I played her carefully and it took me 15 or so minutes (it seemed much longer) to land what ended up being my first snook over 40 inches on the fly. I got in the water to remove the hook, get a photo, revive and release the fish.
As it swam away, I turned to Pete and asked “Can we go home now?” He said, “Sure, I know where I’m bringing my clients tomorrow.” I was thinking, ‘move over; I may bring mine here too!’ On the way back, we found those jacks again. He cast and caught a couple. “Don’t you want another one of these?” he asked” “Are you kidding?” I said. “I’m done.”
Since then, my clients and I have enjoyed good fishing right here in our own backyard, redfish, trout, baby tarpon and quite a few snook — just none over 40 inches yet. Get out and enjoy the fall time goodness on the water as the weather changes, and of course …
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
