Since Hurricane Ian blew through the area, one of my top ecological concerns has been our mangroves. A dense forest of red mangrove trees stands on most of Charlotte Harbor's shoreline, and it's one of our best natural features. A major loss of these trees would be a serious blow to the Harbor's health, and to everything that depends on these waters.
Those of you who were here for Hurricane Charley in 2004 may remember the damage that storm did to Charlotte Harbor's mangrove trees. The worst damage was in the area of Alligator Creek, the south end of the west wall, and the west side of Pine Island — but there were broken and leafless mangroves all around the Harbor.
A 2006 study found that decreases in mangrove canopy density were about 70 percent in and near the areas where Charley's eyewall passed, and about 25 percent 12 miles from where the eyewall went through. And recovery took time. Eight months after Charley, there was little evidence that the canopy density was increasing.
The damage from 2004 seems to be mostly memory, but a closer look revealed 18 years isn't enough time to heal everything. Many of our mangroves still showed scars from that day, and the canopy in many places was still shorter than it was pre-Charley.
2017's Hurricane Irma spared Charlotte Harbor a direct hit, with the eyewall passing to the east. However, that storm did cause significant damage to mangrove forest in the Everglades, killing large numbers of trees — up to 40 percent in some areas.
Wind is a direct mangrove killer, but even trees that aren't broken can suffer serious effects. Red mangroves are adapted to living in highly salty water. They use a natural reverse osmosis system to exclude most salt at the roots, absorbing mostly fresh water.
This system is complex and requires healthy leaves. Ian left vast swaths of mangroves defoliated, making it harder for those trees to absorb water. Despite standing in water, they were having a hard time getting a drink.
Worse, red mangroves excrete the salt they do take in through their leaves. (Lick a mangrove leaf sometime if you want direct evidence.) Having few or no leaves means the salt stays in the tree's tissues. That's not good, and it will probably result in the deaths of some mangroves.
I still have not had an opportunity to take a boat ride on the Harbor. But I have seen from land-accessible spots that the mangroves appear to be re-leafing nicely. There is certainly some damage, and certainly some trees will die. However, it looks at this point as though our mangrove forests will be able to recover pretty well.
A bonus for Charlotte Harbor's anglers: Another 2006 study found that even when mangroves lose a large proportion of their canopy, the fish we expect to find under the trees are still there. Sure, it's not as shady — but it's shadier than sitting out in the open. Besides, that's where a lot of their food is, so you better bet they're going to be there.
I'm feeling a lot better about our mangroves, but I'm still more than a little worried about our seagrasses. They've had to deal with a lot of fresh water, which is not great, but they've also been deprived of a lot of sunlight by that dark, dark water. And most of you know the grass was a bit iffy to start with. We'll have a better idea of the real extent come spring.
