Mangroves after Ian

Leafless mangrove trees aren’t much to look at — but hey, at least they’re still standing.

 Photo provided by Kate Rose

Since Hurricane Ian blew through the area, one of my top ecological concerns has been our mangroves. A dense forest of red mangrove trees stands on most of Charlotte Harbor's shoreline, and it's one of our best natural features. A major loss of these trees would be a serious blow to the Harbor's health, and to everything that depends on these waters.

Those of you who were here for Hurricane Charley in 2004 may remember the damage that storm did to Charlotte Harbor's mangrove trees. The worst damage was in the area of Alligator Creek, the south end of the west wall, and the west side of Pine Island — but there were broken and leafless mangroves all around the Harbor.


