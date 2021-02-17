A Port Charlotte waterfront homeowner recently mentioned to me that the oysters growing along his seawall didn’t seem to be doing very well. In fact, he said, they seemed to be mostly dead. Sensing an opportunity to play biologist, I offered to take a look.
A very scientific investigation (I poked at the shells with my pocket knife to see which ones would close and stay closed) revealed some trouble. Something like 80 percent of his oysters were just dead shell. Worse, there were almost no juvenile oysters. And I noticed that a lot of mussels had taken up residence.
After my report, he called some other canal dwellers, and several of them said their oysters weren’t looking much better. It’s a little soon to start suggesting reasons, and they would just be raw conjecture anyway. But, since oysters are so important to the health of our waters, we did have a conversation with our local Sea Grant agent regarding this situation.
I’m hoping to be able to offer some kind of more useful information in the future. But in the meantime, if you’ve got oysters in your backyard, be a peach and let me know how they’re doing. Don’t pry any open, since that will kill them, but if you can do a bit of field research without falling in the canal, that would be super. Send photos or any other info to Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
• • • • • • • •
Speaking of Sea Grant, they’ve just put out a pair of brand-new publications on harmful algal blooms (in this area, that would be cyanobacteria [aka blue-green algae] and red tide). These documents actually summarize a 2019 symposium. Yes, they know it’s 2021 now. There were hurdles. Call it a Covid delay.
Anyway, these two papers explain our most current understanding of how these harmful algal blooms occur, and what we might be able to do about them. It’s a really interesting read, if you have an attention span longer than your average goldfish. You can check them out right this very minute. For the cyanobacteria document, go to https://bit.ly/3b8y8nU. For the red tide document, go to http://bit.ly/3qPR3gn.
• • • • • • • •
Have you noticed the loons out on the Harbor? We were crossing the area of the lower 20-foot hole last week while heading from Pirate Harbor to Placida and came across a group of three rafted up together. As I was pointing them out, we noticed an even larger group of six or seven a couple hundred feet away.
These diving birds look a lot like the more common cormorants at first glance, but there are two easy giveaways. The first is the white throat and cheek areas. Cormorants are entirely glossy black. The second is the bill. Loons have pointed bills, while cormorants have a downward-pointing hook at the end of theirs. Anhingas also have pointed bills, but I’ve never seen one of them out in the open Harbor.
Since loons are so identified with the north woods, it seems strange to see them here in the subtropics. But really, it’s not at all. They’ve been migrating here for a lot longer than New Englanders and Canadians have. Loons are just part of Florida’s wintertime wildlife. It won’t be long before most of them will be headed back to their summer range, so if you want to see one grab your binoculars and get going — time’s a-wasting!
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.