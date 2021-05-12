I have been pretty open about my struggles with RV service departments. Whether it be the chassis or the coach, things always seem to take a turn the closer I get to actually getting something done. And this month has been no different.
We had two appointments scheduled for our RV. The first was with the dealer, for continued issues that have never been resolved since we bought the coach (and some new issues mixed in as well). The second was with the chassis dealer, for what appears to be another issue with the DEF sensor.
Now, I know these guys are extremely busy lately. Both of these appointments were made back in January. The soonest I could get an appointment was early April for the coach repairs and late April for the chassis work.
When I called the dealership a week before the coach work, I was politely told that the service rep we had never came back from paternity leave. Some of the needed parts were missing from the order form because he never went back and added them to the list.
Without all the parts being there, I opted not to take the RV into the shop since I’d need to make another appointment to get the remaining work done. I told them to let me know when I could have everything done all together. I received an email just yesterday informing me the last of the parts had been approved and ordered, and we’re now waiting on delivery so a new date can be set. I really hope it’s not three months out.
I did keep my appointment with the chassis dealership. But upon bringing the RV in, I was told that it might be two weeks before they can actually look at it. When I asked why it needed to be in so far in advance, I was told, “So it can be in line when we get a chance to work on it.”
Somehow that just did not register very well with me and I asked to be informed of the progress a week out to see where we were at. The service rep handed me his card and said email was the best way to get a hold of him rather than a phone call.
Today, I sent him an email to check on the progress. I got a system response back that said his mailbox was full and could not receive any more emails. You can bet his phone will be ringing at some point today, with a brief message regarding my opinion of their professionalism.
Frustration has definitely set in. It’s time to reach out to Jayco and have a chat with their management team. I find it hard to believe that this is an acceptable level of customer service. Since we bought it, our RV has spent more time in the dealership parking lots waiting for service than it has in RV campsites.
The mere fact that our warranty is almost up and we have not been able to take it anywhere without something else coming up is prompting me to ask for another year be added to the warranty of the coach, at their expense.
All I want is a fair amount of time to use the RV as it is intended. A few trips in a row where something does not go wrong would be greatly appreciated. Is that too much to expect?
We have been trying to plan a weeks long trip somewhere. Biloxi has been discussed, but without knowing when we will get the RV back from the chassis folks, or scheduled to get the remaining coach issues resolved, we’re not sure what dates to plan for. It feels like we are being held at their mercy rather than to be able to schedule trips freely.
I have to say, it has been a tough two years with this Jayco. I have tried to work within the process, but scheduling repairs and trying to get them done is taking up too much of time. Patience is running low.
My hope is that we can get this resolved soon, because we have a fishing tournament coming up and three days booked on the St. John’s River. We’re really looking forward to taking the RV. I would hate to miss out on yet another trip.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
