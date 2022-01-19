Winter is the time of low, low tides on Florida’s Gulf coast. Did you know the Gulf of Mexico shrinks in winter? It’s true: Cooler water is denser, which means it has a very slightly reduced volume. That makes sea level a little lower in winter than in summer.
Also, our air pressure tends to be higher in winter than in summer. Just like low pressure in a hurricane sucks water up higher, high pressure pushes it down lower. The combination of these factors means we often experience very low low tides in winter. And due to the winds, high tides in Charlotte Harbor often don’t reach forecast heights.
During winter, our winds tend to blow out of the north and east. If you look at a map of the Harbor, you’ll see that the outlets to the Gulf are all on the western edge and in the southern half. Because north and east winds push water toward the passes where it flows out into the Gulf, those winds result in less water in the Harbor.
You’ve got to pay attention to both tides and weather conditions, both winter and summer. A sustained and strong northeast wind will have a major effect on tide forecasts, which are constructed months or years in advance using mathematical equations and have no way of accounting for wind on a given day.
If the wind’s blowing 20 knots out of the north and has been since yesterday, or if a strong cold front has just passed and the pressure is up, expect the low tide to be up to a foot lower than the chart shows. Conversely, a strong south wind can push a lot more water into the Harbor, particularly at the north end (more of a concern during hurricane season).
Extra-low tides can be good and bad. The bad part is when you can’t get the boat off the lift or when you run aground someplace where you just assumed you had enough water. But the good part is that a little low-tide exploration can give you some insights into your favorite fishing spots around Charlotte Harbor.
Our low winter tides are wonderful for learning new areas. Even though the fishing conditions may be lousy (it’s tough to cast in the wind, and cloudless blue skies often indicate a less-than-optimal bite) it’s a golden opportunity to eyeball sandbars, oyster beds, troughs, channels and other bottom contours and structures.
If you can remember where those things are and build yourself a mental map, you’ll know where all that stuff is when it’s covered by dark water in the summer. (And if you can’t remember, you can mark it on your chart.)
Knowing the lay of the land is helpful both for deciding where to steer the boat and figuring out where the fish might be. In warm weather, deeper cuts will hold fish sheltering from the heat of the shallows and are also safe places to navigate. If you can find passages across the sandbars that line the east side of the Harbor, you’ll know where you can safely get onto the productive flats. It’s this kind of knowledge that separates really good local fishermen from the rest, and it’s up to you to decide which category you want to fall into.
Having a tide chart and knowing how to read it are both very important. If you’re familiar with tides along the Atlantic coast, Gulf tides will probably seem very strange to you. Instead of being spaced about every six hours, our tides may be spaced from 90 minutes to 18 hours apart. There are usually two, three or four in a 24-hour period (rarely, there can be only one or up to five). The maximum difference between high and low tides is about 3 feet in most local spots, but sometimes the variation between high and low is just a fraction of an inch.
Basically, you can’t figure out Southwest Florida tides on your own — you need a tide chart. Although Waterline’s graph tide charts make seeing differences in tides very simple, you should also know how to read a standard text tide chart like the ones you can pick up at any bait and tackle shop. It’s not as easy to visualize the tide’s rise and fall from a text chart, but at least you’ll know when low and high tides are and how high or low they’ll be.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
