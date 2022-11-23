Let’s talk accessories. And I mean everything, from replacement magazines to optics to trigger upgrades. It's not really about brand names. Instead, I want to focus on quality and price. The most expensive isn’t always the best, and the cheapest isn’t always the worst.
A lot of it depends on what you’re doing with the firearm and the accessory. I’ve had AR snobs down talk some of my AR builds because I used a cheaper barrel or bolt carrier group. They insist I should have bought higher quality components.
Why? I’m not assaulting Fallujah. I’m going to shoot this particular AR a few times a year. The components I've selected will work just fine for the light duty they're going to see. If the gun's going to be used more, then I'll put more durable parts in it. I can't justify putting top-end stuff into every gun. I'm on a budget here.
One of the more popular and first things people upgrade on their pistols is sights. Some will opt for fiber optic or tritium, or a combination of both. There are many choices on the market, and they range significantly in price. Metal quality and the quality of the radioactive material in the night sights also range significantly.
The brand I prefer is upper low quality. Their metal is the hardness of dried peanut butter. I’ve broken several of them installing them on my own pistols. I can accommodate for that. Can you? And most upper end manufacturers have a 10- or 12-year warranty on the radioactive materials. That's something to consider as well.
Trigger upgrades are also common. How are you using this firearm? That’s going to be your deciding factor on a trigger upgrade. If you’re using it for competition or self-defense, where reliability matters a lot, then you’re ought to be willing to sink more money into it and make sure the brand you’ve chosen has a good track record. But if you’re just plinking at the range, you can get away with something a little less expensive.
The optics market is overloaded, and choosing one can be quite the task. Again, what are you using it for? High-end optics aren't necessarily better, but they do usually take more of a beating. If you’re putting it on something with lower recoil like a .17, .22 or even an AR15, you can get away with a cheaper optic.
On the other hand, if you're mounting an optic on a .300 Win Mag or .45-70, you’re going to want something better built to handle the recoil and still hold zero. The old saying is that your scope should be at least expensive as your rifle, but that doesn’t really hold today.
By the way, you really need to be realistic with expectations of your optics. If you come in and tell me you want a scope to consistently hit 50 cent pieces at 1,000 yards (I’ve had this happen), please don’t be offended when I laugh at you. Your $800 rifle can’t do it. Your $30 ammo can't do it. You can’t do it, even if your hardware could. And putting a $3,000 scope on it isn’t going to help you. Neither is the $400 scope you pulled off the shelf.
Sometimes you’re just paying for a brand name. There are times when a little research goes a long way. Take a good long look at the materials used to make that accessory.
Here is the only place I’m gong to mention names. I have a $500 EoTech 512 red dot on my AR. I just built another AR and put a competitor's red dot on it: A $100 Sightmark Ultra Shot R-Spec. My expectations weren’t high, but I was building this AR on a tighter budget.
Turns out I like that $100 sight better than the $500 sight. It holds zero just a well. The Sightmark is guaranteed to hold zero all the way to .50 BMG, so it’s a tough piece of gear. It has more options. I have four reticles to choose from, and can change from red to green. Plus, the Sightmark reticle is far more clear than the pricey EoTech.
As a bonus, it shuts itself off after an hour. I have to keep extra batteries in my range bag for my EoTech because I never remember to turn it off. One more time: More expensive isn’t always better. It is, however, always more expensive. Compare and buy wisely. Remember, the less you spend on any one gun, the more guns you can afford to buy.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
