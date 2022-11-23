Taking aim

Two things to remember when buying scopes and other accessories: The most expensive one isn’t always the best one, and the best one won’t make your gun shoot any better.

Let’s talk accessories. And I mean everything, from replacement magazines to optics to trigger upgrades. It's not really about brand names. Instead, I want to focus on quality and price. The most expensive isn’t always the best, and the cheapest isn’t always the worst.

A lot of it depends on what you’re doing with the firearm and the accessory. I’ve had AR snobs down talk some of my AR builds because I used a cheaper barrel or bolt carrier group. They insist I should have bought higher quality components.


Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.

