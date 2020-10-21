Picture this: You’ve spotted a school of redfish cruising up and down a section of a sandbar in the Harbor. For the last half-hour, you’ve been carefully getting the boat into position so you can present baits to them without spooking them. It’s a painstaking process, but you’re finally where you want to be. You cast out two lines, and 45 seconds later you’ve got a double header hooked up.
Your smile is wide enough to see from space. But it’s not going to last very long.
Three other boats that have been lollygagging nearby have spotted your hookup, and they’re on the way. By the time you have the fish to the boat, you’ve got company — and since they weren’t particularly quiet as they pulled up, the formerly happy school of reds has pulled a disappearing act.
Frustrated, you shout over to the nearest boat. “Nice going, pal — you just chased away the redfish I’ve been trying to sneak up on!” The skipper just shrugs his shoulders, and the guy standing on the bow hollers back: “We can fish where we want. You don’t own the water!”
Now, that’s true. Nobody has any more claim to a particular section of the Harbor or Gulf than anyone else. But there are some unwritten rules out there — rules that everyone should understand. And one of them is that an angler ought to be able to fish in peace, without other fishermen trying to crowd him out of the spot where he happens to be.
Yet if you talk to anyone who fishes, chances are really good they have stories that sound a lot like this one. The better they are at fishing, the more likely they are to have stories, since there’s nothing that draws them in like seeing fish caught. What’s driving this phenomenon, and is there anything we can do about it?
Part of the problem is ignorance. A lot of people have taken up fishing this year, since the recreation options have gotten slimmer in a COVID world. Those folks just need some education, which is what I always start with. A simple no-name-calling conversation — “Hey, you may not realize it, but when you came flying in here, you blew all the fish out” — can go a long way with some (but definitely not all) people.
Of course, a lot of them just don’t care. You can usually identify them by the response you get to your initial communication. If it’s, “Oh, sorry, we didn’t know,” then carry on with teaching them that we can all share if it’s done the right way.
But if you get a middle finger, or that oh-so-irritating line about water ownership, or a boat full of guys who seem unable to make eye contact, you need an alternative education plan. An excellent method is to rev the engine, run a couple quick circles where the fish were or might be, and then leave. If they complain, just say, “I can drive my boat where I want. You don’t own the water!”
None of this would be necessary if people could remember back to their earliest lessons in Sunday School. You must have heard of the Golden Rule, right? Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. In other words, treat people the way you want them to treat you.
When you see somebody who’s got a shoreline chummed up and is catching snook, put yourself in his shoes for a second. If you had done the work, how would you feel about someone just inviting themselves to your party? When you switch it around, what’s right and wrong become immediately obvious.
There are places where this doesn’t apply. Targeting schools of tarpon in spring? Approach quietly, but they’re fair game for anyone, even if other boats are on them. Public reefs in the Gulf? It’s not cool to anchor right on someone’s stern, but expect to have close company. These are community areas, and you can’t expect to have them to yourself.
Spots like that aside, though, here’s what it comes down to: You have the right to fish where you want. You don’t have the right to fish where you want when someone else is fishing there. When they’re not there, go for it. Fishing where you saw someone else catching fish is fine, as long as you wait until they’re done.
We learned this in kindergarten, people — you can’t play with the blocks right now, because Timmy is playing with the blocks. Wait until he’s done, then you can play with the blocks. And Timmy can’t get mad that you’re playing with the blocks while he’s playing with a truck, because all the toys are for everybody.
Of course, back then, if you threw a tantrum about it, you went straight to the principal’s office. Maybe we need to start carrying big wooden paddles out on the water with us. I’m gonna drill holes in mine so I can swing it faster. Follow the Golden Rule or else — OK?
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
