When I started out, you could fish salt water with few regulations. For example, we could keep four snook a day with a minimum size of 18 inches. That was a long time ago. There’s been no legal snook harvest on Charlotte Harbor for years, and little hope of eating any here until at least September of 2022.
Back then, anyone could sell their catch without any restrictions or licenses. We could actually get the fresh catch of the day at many restaurants. We had fish houses all around the state’s waterfronts. In their place we now find McMansions and condos instead.
What changed? Well, in my good old days, the state of Florida had a couple million residents. Now my old hometown of St. Pete has almost as many by itself. The Tampa Bay area has twice that and the state about 22 million. The population is growing faster than weeds in rainy season.
With so many wanting to harvest fish, rules, regulations and licenses are necessary to manage our fisheries. But it has gotten too much for me to continue to guide in federal waters. Permits are required, and that’s fine. I also understand they want to get better info on measuring fish stocks — a challenging task.
How do we get accurate data? Federal permit holders, both commercial and for hire, are now required to maintain a working vessel monitoring system (VMS) to track their movements. If a permit holder wants to move his boat to the gas dock, he’s supposed to report his movement. Federally permitted charter boats are required to log and report their catch (down to the smallest pinfish) before unloading.
If you have a mate and a dry stable boat, this might work. It used to be sustainable for me to extend to chase grouper and larger fish, now it’s settling for smaller ones within 9 miles of shore (that’s the state/federal boundary line in Gulf waters). For me, with a center console and not enough offshore business to support a mate, the logging requirement was the end of my federal waters chartering.
I still fish state waters and inland for hire, and business hasn’t been this busy for decades. How long it will last? That’s anyone’s guess. Trout season opening, even with tight restrictions, is a blessing. We can bring home enough for dinner if you don’t invite too many guests. Snook and redfish are closed, maybe forever. Even in state waters it’s challenging to keep up with openings and closures. Try the Fish Rules app to help follow regulations; it’s free.
Tarpon fishing has ranged from awesome, to where did they go; weather has kept it inconsistent. So-called jigging (snagging) with questionable gear has messed up daytime fishing whenever tarpon are in the Boca Pass. Enforcement of the snagging rules is nonexistent.
In fairness to law enforcement, why would they want to write tickets that won’t get prosecuted? I saw a recent case that involved several serious violations that was never prosecuted. Education helps, but when you have tens of thousands of dollars at stake, cheating is profitable.
However, the protection of our tarpon fishery is critical to our local economy. Tarpon tourists spend millions, and local anglers spend millions more. Letting a couple dozen “guides” damage tarpon fishing for their own selfish gain is more than unconscionable — it’s just stupid.
I understand life isn’t easy. I am blessed and thankful to still be fishing. I have my new Mercury outboard and it’s allowed me to get back into the game efficiently with confidence. My equipment is holding up and my body manages to keep going. The cost of living on the water and maintaining safe, quality equipment is intimidating — but I’m keeping my head above water.
We all have challenges to overcome, and I’m glad to still be here and functioning. Our waters have issues to deal with — but so far, despite impairment, they are functioning too. Charlotte County commissioners have hired a water quality manager, and I’m optimistic he will help if it’s possible. All in all, life’s good at the moment.
And remember you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
