I didn’t grow up tarpon fishing in Boca Grande Pass. My first experience was with Evander Preston, a custom jeweler from St. Pete Beach, and his then-girlfriend Judy. He wanted her to catch her first tarpon, and he gave me the opportunity to come along as their guide. I believe it was 1973.
We started south in his slow old Bertram, but we had a mechanical failure in the Venice ditch (the Intracoastal Waterway). A kindly man offered us a tow to Englewood. We got to talking and he ask if it was all right if we planed our disabled vessel. We told him sure, if he had the power.
Well, that Wellcraft Scarab had twin 426 Hemis, and she towed us faster than we ever ran. Turns out it was Dick Genth, at that time the president of Wellcraft Boats. He helped us take the boat to his Englewood marina and get us bumped up on the work schedule, then offered to let us stay at his El Galleon condo. We had a Great Dane puppy which he allowed to stay too. We were obviously blessed.
Dick also told us about the great snook fishing in Ski Alley. So, the first morning I took my spinning rod and Flowering Floreo jigs fishing. I walked down past Weston’s and waded along the park, catching plenty of snook.
I saved the best four for our dinners. Can you imagine a four-fish limit? Anyway, we ate two and gave our host the other two. This started a long-time friendship between us.
By the way, Dick always wanted to get in on the snook bite when it was red hot. I explained every year that he needed to reserve a date by New Year’s. He always said to just call, but there were never any cancellations to call about. During our last conversation he asked again, but I had to tell him it was too late — those days had long ago passed. I miss him. Evander has passed too. I’m lucky to still be here fishing and sharing these memories.
We finally got our boat back running. The first time I entered Boca Grande Pass, it was a dream come true. There were splashing silver kings everywhere. Schools of happy, frolicking tarpon as far as you could see, flashing like mirrors in contrast to the clear blue waters.
There were lots of boats even in those days, mostly traditional guide boats. But there were plenty of fish to work. We caught some pinfish and managed to catch several tarpon.
That was my first guiding experience. Imagine starting a career by tarpon guiding in the world-famous Boca Grande Pass. It would be like a baseball player throwing his first pitch at Wrigley Field. Crazy.
The second time I fished the Pass was just before the phosphate dock shut down. I remember seeing a ship still loading there. About 1978, I think. We rode an open skiff down and caught several tarpon, then the four of us slept in that open boat overnight. We went to Miller’s to gas up and all got tarpon T-shirts. It was another special memory.
Somewhere in between a friend hooked me up with Tom Mahaffey. First, I mated for Jim Renner, and when he was busy I captained their family’s Egg Harbor sportfish boat.
One trip was to take incoming Alaska congressman Don Young fishing aboard Tom’s sportfish. We went to the Sunshine Skyway to snook and snapper fish. We anchored up after catching baitfish and let the strong outgoing tide carry our baits back to the pilings.
We managed to catch some nice mangrove snapper and a solid snook. While our mate Tom Cunningham steered us back to the Carlton Arms complex, I cooked them up a sautéed snapper lunch, then prepared their snook to take home to Alaska. It was another memorable experience.
Don went on to become the longest-serving Republican congressman in history, with 49 years under his belt, and would probably still be serving had he not passed away unexpectedly last month. I must be getting old! Even back then, we both shared a concern for stewardship and conservation of our natural resources.
The best part is I’m still able to share fishing adventures and create memories for kids today. I’ve had to adjust to a lot less catching, but I’m learning to make the best of whatever is biting. The smiles and joy of children catching fish is what keeps me going. If they enjoy our great outdoors they will want to protect it, and that’s a big deal. On some trips I’m thankful for ladyfish, but most time we find some trout or mackerel to send home for their dinner.
Nothing last forever, so if you have younger children who would enjoy this experience, please don’t procrastinate — time is passing for all of us. Thank you all for your support, and remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
