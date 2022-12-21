Sandbar party

With all these boats on the sandbar, how many of them do you suppose are using a correct anchoring technique?

 WaterLine file photo

No matter what I’m doing — fishing, teaching, cruising to a restaurant, heading to a beach, whatever — using my anchor always seems to be part of my day on the water. Knowing how to anchor, where to anchor, and what type of anchor to use are all things every boater needs to know before setting sail to any destination.

Selecting the correct anchor and the amount of anchor rode (7 to 10 times the depth of water) can be tricky due to our mostly sandy bottoms. I have found that pivoting-fluke anchors and non-hinged scoop anchors are the best types in sand.


Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and Assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.

