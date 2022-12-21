No matter what I’m doing — fishing, teaching, cruising to a restaurant, heading to a beach, whatever — using my anchor always seems to be part of my day on the water. Knowing how to anchor, where to anchor, and what type of anchor to use are all things every boater needs to know before setting sail to any destination.
Selecting the correct anchor and the amount of anchor rode (7 to 10 times the depth of water) can be tricky due to our mostly sandy bottoms. I have found that pivoting-fluke anchors and non-hinged scoop anchors are the best types in sand.
The performance of the Rocna anchor is superior to any other I have ever used. One downfall: They are very expensive. The Fortress and aluminum-magnesium Danforth anchors also have adequate holding power.
For consistent reliable anchoring, I suggest at least 4 feet of chain. I feel this helps protect the nylon line (if your anchor rode is not all chain) from chafing. The weight of the chain also keeps the angle of pull on the anchor parallel to the bottom, which helps keep the anchor firmly embedded in the sea floor.
I only use this method when I’m in cruising mode and will be staying on the boat for a few nights at a time, or if I have an onboard emergency (e.g., loss of engine power) that requires me to stop the boat. In my opinion, it’s not very useful at the beach or sandbar. This technique requires that you have the room to anchor either away from the beach, or that you release your anchor offshore and back up to the beach.
There’s a better way to anchor on a shoreline or sandbar, and it’s the method I personally use. When I beach my boat, I employ a manual anchor pin. This nothing more than a fiberglass or steel pole sold in various lengths from 6 to 12 feet. To deploy it, you simply push the pole into the sand using its T-handle top and then secure the tethered line to a stern cleat on your boat.
If you happen to have an automatic shallow water anchor (such as a hydraulic Power-Pole or electric Talon,) you can use it as well. However, I prefer to not use the automatic models at the beach because they are fixed to the boat’s hull and will rise and fall with the waves. Additionally, the stress placed on them by the force of the outgoing or incoming tide can cause damage.
Before you anchor using any method, it’s very helpful to have some local knowledge of not just the best places to go but whether it’s legal to beach there. For example, those beaching at Cayo Costa are required to pay a $2 per person admission fee because it’s a state park.
Upon making a choice of where to anchor, the prudent mariner will examine an updated nautical chart and scour the shoreline to stay clear of oyster beds, rocks, and of course our vanishing seagrasses. Basic details like the depth of the water, the draft of your boat, the state of the tide (is it incoming or outgoing?), and how quickly the water shoals are critical to a successful brief stop.
Once you have located the perfect spot, approach slowly while keeping vigilant watch for swimmers, snorkelers or swimming pets. Please note that ramming your boat into the sandbar or beach may yield unsatisfactory results for both your boat and our environment.
Make sure you do your homework and know how much water is astern of your boat to prevent grounding your skeg and propeller and possibly sucking up sand or other debris, which will inevitably damage your impeller and other internal water-cooling components. If your engine has a tilt feature or if you have a jack plate, include using those in your plan.
Once you are beached, you need to assess how the tide is affecting your boat. Is it pushing your stern to port or starboard? Then place your shallow water anchor pin on the opposite side that the boat is being pushed — e.g., if the stern is being pushed to port, place the pin on the starboard aft side.
An optional step: Take your anchor or a stake and bury it up on the beach to keep your bow secure. You can also accomplish this with a line that you attach to one of your bow cleats. Please don’t destroy or mangroves or other trees by breaking branches or damaging them with the line.
Pull the boat further up once gear and passengers are unloaded; it will be lighter and can be dragged farther up. Keep in mind the back of the boat will be heavier due to the weight of the engine. Don’t pull the keel all the way up or it will be tough to leave — especially on an outgoing tide.
When it’s time to leave, pick up all of your trash (you pack it in, you pack it out) and pull the boat free of the shore until it’s floating. Finally, load up the crew, pull the beach anchoring device back to the boat, lower the engine or jack plate in waist-deep water, have the last of the crew hop aboard, check your stern for traffic, pull up your anchor pin and head back to home port.
Spending the day with your family and friends on a spoil island, beach or sandbar can be a great way to enjoy your boat. Knowing how to properly anchor a boat on or off the beach will make that experience much more enjoyable.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and Assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
