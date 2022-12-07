Thanksgiving and Black Friday are behind us and we’re now on the downhill slide to Christmas. If you are reading this column the day it comes out, I want to remind you that you have only 17 days of shopping left. Get with it and go buy me something!
I have an early Christmas gift for you this year in the form of a fishing tip. One size fits all, so don’t even think about returning it. Instead, work on it, use it and catch more fish.
The last two clients I had out on the boat this week had more than one casting problem in common. But one of these problems stood out above the others: They were making too many false casts.
False casting is keeping the flyline in the air during your back cast and forward cast over and over, without allowing the line or fly to touch the water in the form of a presentation.
When we first start out fly fishing, it’s a common practice to make too many false casts. It’s natural: You haven’t quite got the mechanics of the cast down. But once you get past that point, you need to settle with all the false casts.
For some people, excessive false casting happens because they’re trying make each cast better than the last. Others just don’t realize it’s a problem. But one of the best ways to take your fly fishing (and catching) to the next level is to force yourself to minimize your false casting on the water. Save it for practicing on the lawn and casting competitions.
I don’t remember when I decided to cut down on my false casts, or if it was even a conscious decision, but I can tell you it will help you become a better caster and fisherman when you are able to do so. Have you ever said to yourself, to a guide or fishing buddy, “I should have let that last one go?” I heard it several times the last couple of days. Of course, it always came after several false casts and a poor presentation. My comment was, “You should have let it go three casts ago.”
False casting along with other casting faux pas are easy to correct. There is no reason to panic or get frustrated and give up. Just give yourself some time to work the kinks out. Here’s a little added bonus to your Christmas gift: Learn to shoot line on your back cast, and it will be much easier to get rid of excessive false casting.
Really, the better and more confidently you cast, the less you'll feel the need to make excessive false casts. So practice. Work on a different skill every day for just 15 or 20 minutes (twice a day is even better, if you have the time).
Even experienced casters (including me) need a trip back to basics once in a while to help clean the rust up from not fishing — and bad habits we fall back into while we are fishing.
Start with your basic pick-up-and-lay-down cast (35 or 40 feet). Really pay attention to the loop size, the direction and trajectory of the back cast. Make sure it’s going where it needs to go. Remember the 180-degree rule: The back cast should go directly opposite of where the forward cast is supposed to go. It’s much easier to make a clean, efficient forward cast if you make a good back cast.
Next, make a newly improved back cast and slip a little line to extend it. Then make the forward cast (no hauling) and shoot the line to a target 45 or 50 feet away. After doing that several times, try it using the haul to the same distance and target. (When you practice your casting, always cast to a target to work on accuracy.) Now turn a quick 180 and present your back cast to the target.
Change up the distances when you want to and also change your angles from the target if you have the room in your yard. Also, cast the same drill sidearm and from as many angles as you can. You’ll find that going over your skills in the yard will really translate when you get back on the water.
If you want more help reducing your false casts or any other casting problem, give yourself a Christmas present. Fixing casting problems is a specialty of mine. Call me and we can get together on the water or on the lawn and work them out. It just takes a little productive practice to build muscle memory, which comes with repetition of the proper mechanics.
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.