Anyone who has ever fly fished knows what it is like to make a bad presentation with the fly. You spot the fish or a target area, make a clean back cast and then throw an absolute laser of a forward cast … only to be 10 feet off the target. Oops!
In some cases, this won’t matter. But when you’re sight fishing shallow clear water, it matters a lot. The best chance you have of catching a fish is on the first cast. In flats fishing, one little mistake can quickly and greatly lower the odds of you catching that fish.
I had a couple clients from Colorado on the bow of the boat today. They found out in a hurry that our tarpon, snook and redfish don’t wait around long if you make too many false casts, then miss your target anyway. You don’t get too many second chances. You can almost see the smirks on their fishy faces as they slide away under the mangroves or bolt off in a cloud of mud!
But of course, there are also those times when luck is on your side. Maybe you miss the target by 10 feet, but the fish runs to chase it down. Or you may drop the fly on the fish’s tail, and instead of blowing out it will turn around and eat it. We all love those days, but they don’t come around too often. You can’t ever count on them.
One of the problems some clients have is they may fish only a few times a year. They’re a little rusty when it comes to casting or reacting to the different scenarios they may face in a day of sight fishing. That’s OK; you fish when you can and have fun doing it. But a little prep will make things go better.
I know it may sound silly, but during the long drive, or while sitting and waiting for your flight down here, think about as many fishing situations as you can and how you should approach them. Don’t worry about what’s going on at the office or whether you closed the garage door — it’s time to fish! This is as much a part of your preparation as practicing your cast or packing sunscreen.
It also helps to have a routine when you get on the bow. It should be so consistent that it becomes second nature. Your routine may not be the same as mine. The whole thing comes down to the angler’s ability and experience. I have always said that I would rather be lucky than good any day. Interestingly, I find the more I practice, the luckier I get.
I have a place for you to start: A list to help you develop your own routine on the bow. Some of these points have been discussed in prior columns, but it never hurts to repeat them.
1. When you climb up on the bow, strip as much line off the reel as you think you will need to cast. Then add another 10 feet, just in case.
2. Cast that line out, then strip it in and stretch it, laying it on the deck in big loops where it won’t tangle or placing it in a stripping basket.
3. Look to see if there’s a current (tide) or wind you need to allow for while you cast.
4. Is the water murky or clear? If it’s very clear, your presentation must be a little farther away than if it’s murky.
5. Is the water calm and flat, or choppy and broken? If it’s choppy, you can cast closer to the fish than if it’s calm and flat.
6. Find the fish, or let the guide help you hone in on your target until you see it (or at least he can tell you where to cast).
7. Start your “quick cast” or “saltwater cast.” Make absolutely as few false casts as possible in order to make your presentation.
8. I know it’s difficult to judge distance sometimes, but don’t line the fish. If you miss, miss short.
9. If you see a moving fish far enough in advance, cast past or across its path. Drag the fly back to intercept the path of travel fish before it gets there.
10. Never cast your fly in a position where you will have to move it toward the fish. None of them like it, and it will not end well. Can anyone tell me why a 120-pound tarpon would run from a 3-inch fly? The same reason an elephant is afraid of a mouse, I guess.
11. Relax. This is fun!
Sight fishing with a flyrod is a combination of hunting and fishing. It takes many things to fall into place to make it happen and happen consistently. Come up with a plan that works for you — one that you will use every time and be able to adjust at any moment.
In the case of giant tarpon, you must do everything perfectly. If you want to hook into one of those, you better be lucky, and you better …
… Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.