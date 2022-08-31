Bronzed redfish

Shutterstock photo

Blackening and bronzing are similar but different methods for preparing fish. Redfish is good either way.

 Shutterstock photo

It’s Sept. 1, and guess what? Today is your first opportunity to bring home a legal redfish since Aug. 30, 2018.

What can I say about redfish other than I sure like to catch them. But they’ve been few and far between for me lately. I’ve stumbled across a couple of them, and I do have a spot in my canal system that usually will produce at least a rat red when I go there. However, I don’t think I’m going to be entering any tournaments based on that.


