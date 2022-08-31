It’s Sept. 1, and guess what? Today is your first opportunity to bring home a legal redfish since Aug. 30, 2018.
What can I say about redfish other than I sure like to catch them. But they’ve been few and far between for me lately. I’ve stumbled across a couple of them, and I do have a spot in my canal system that usually will produce at least a rat red when I go there. However, I don’t think I’m going to be entering any tournaments based on that.
Out of all the years I’ve been fishing here, I have never personally seen a bunch of redfish tailing in the water. I’ve always wanted to see that, but I’ve only ever seen pictures of it. I guess I’m just not fishing in the right spots. The places I fish in are usually in a canal or out in Boca Grande somewhere. I see big red fish on the beach at the south end of the island. I’ve been told if you see them they’ve already seen you, so don’t even bother trying to cast at them. (Editor’s note: Maybe Tim’s a pessimist, but I always make the cast.)
Now I have seen some big reds caught off that beach, and I’ve had friends catch big redfish in my canal system. The biggest red I ever caught was off my dock in my backyard years ago and it might have been 25 inches. I can honestly say I’ve never gone out to target redfish. I just go fishing, and if I catch a red — well, that’s cool.
The sandbar by my house will usually hold some reds later in the fall. But in the past three weeks, there have been three reds brought to my boat (notice I didn’t say I caught them). These are the first redfish I’ve seen in my canal since last year. Maybe I should stick to tarpon, which I’ve actually been able to catch. But there’s no eating them.
The most important thing that I learned about cooking a redfish is to get everything red off the fillet. A chef taught me that when I lived in New Orleans and worked in a French restaurant in the quarter. He had a number of methods to serve redfish. Usually they involved some kind of Cajun seasoning or a French preparation.
When I think redfish, I think of Chef Paul Prudhomme. His Redfish Magic spice is an excellent blend of the seasonings to season your redfish fillets. That’s my go-to. You can use it or you can make your own blackening seasoning. In a past column, I gave the exact ingredients for making blackening seasoning. Check it out at https://bit.ly/3Ah9PBb.
To blacken fish, you coat both sides of the fillet with the spice mixture and then cook it in melted butter. The milk fats in the melted butter carbonize and turn things black, so you get blackened fish. If you season just one side of the fish, that’s called bronzing.
For side dishes, my pick would definitely be some kind of spicy rice. I don’t know about the vegetable; you decide. I wouldn’t mind having char-grilled Shishito peppers, but you might prefer zucchini or okra.
If you’d like a sauce to go with this dish, I would suggest some sort of shrimp and sherry cream with a lobster stock base. Now if I could find them, I would use Louisiana crawfish instead of the shrimp. Unfortunately, they’re hard to come by around here (probably because they eat all they harvest, and then some). Pretty much all the crawfish you’ll find for sale come from China, and they just don’t taste the same.
This recipe is not an original, but it’s a good one that works and has for many years. Now that you can finally bring a redfish home, why experiment? Enjoy this tried-and-true method and put something really good on the table.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
