By Capt. Van Hubbard
Many of us dream of tangling with trophy snook. Some just want the thrill of the fight, others relish eating them. Either way, we all want to catch more.
In the past, most snook we caught by a handful of extremely secretive and much-envied anglers. Those select few were legends; awed by other anglers — many of whom were good fishermen, except when it came to snook. The old saying was that 99 percent of snook were caught by one percent of the fishermen. It may not have absolutely accurate, but it was closer to the truth than any politician ever stated. Today many Southwest Florida anglers have developed skills to catch snook — but again, we all want to catch more. Maybe I can teach you something that will help you do just that.
Let’s start with gear. The most critical point I can stress is you’ve got to prevent mistakes. You will not have unlimited opportunities these days. Boca Grande and Charlotte Harbor have been discovered; we are not alone. Our fish are fished hard, and most have some level of education. So first and foremost, check and recheck your gear constantly. Be sure of knots, lines, leaders, rod guides, drags — anything that can weaken or fail and provide your opponent a fin up on you. Because we work for strikes, we need to take advantage of these opportunities. Take the time to go through your gear, reducing your errors.
If you are using natural baits, especially live, quality is crucial. Hungry fish will eat anything that seems edible. But snook are usually picky and are often highly selective. I select the strongest minnow in the bait well, and I rarely fish it more than two casts. Lively baits lead to many more bites. Many lures entice savage snook strikes, but only if you understand how to retrieve them. Take the time to master the action of any lure you use. Of course anyone can get lucky, but luck doesn’t produce consistently.
If you are using minnows, consider how many fish you are working before you pitch out hundreds of minnows for live chum. If you are attracting and feeding birds, you are making the fish catching harder. Fish do not like the shadows birds cast. They vulnerable to attack by ospreys and eagles when young, and they carry that fear their whole lives.
Chum can help or hurt your catching, depending on how well you understand what you are doing. Many times, the old baits you are throwing overboard as you freshen up are all you need to chum with. Many of us catch and carry way too many minnows. They are a finite resource and an important food source for the fish we want to catch.
If birds are sitting around sleeping, relax; if they are feeding, be alert. Birds have an easier time catching minnows that are panicked by fish trying to eat them, so feeding birds often indicate feeding fish below them.
Follow tide changes, and look current strong currents and eddies. Expect snook to stage behind structures in strong flows. They can dart out to eat and return to safety without spending much energy. Remember that fish innately understand that the reward must be greater than the effort to capture it.
Explore structures, points, potholes, edges — anything that is different. Snook hang around in and on structures, but they’re challenging to entice on gear strong enough to hold them after the hookup. Many snook are taken around piers and bridges. You want to be alert, and as soon as the fish takes the bait, surprise it by pulling its head toward you and away from the structure. Do it quickly, and do it right the first time — you won’t get another chance.
The true experts don’t blow opportunities and get many more bites. I wish I could share their “secret,” but the fact is animals are constantly adapting, changing. If they didn’t, they would be snook dinners for other hungry predators. Don’t expect most snook experts to share much info.
But you might get to observe. Do so casually and from a distance, because if they see you they’ll leave. Don’t be a spy, but try to note specific rod movements, how they maintain constant awareness of lure and rod, and note where they concentrate their casts. These are come of the seemingly insignificant details that make them consistently successful. Understand this: The “spot” is only about 10 percent of their success.
Snook can be caught from local waters all year, but I don’t recommend winter fishing for snook. These are tropical fish, and cold waters stress them enough. The added stress of being caught and released is a heavy burden on them. Better to target other fish in our cooler months and wait for springtime to roll around.
Spring snook fishing can be awesome. Coming out of their winter slowdown, the fish are hungry and aggressive. Unfortunately, everyone knows this, so it’s also a busy time. Fish are moving from protected winter haunts towards the Gulf passes where they will spawn later in summer. As waters warm up, fish migrate faster; if it’s chilly, they slow down. Fish can stage in one area for a few days but rarely sit that long with the intense angling pressure on them. Don’t expect to catch the same fish in one spot next week, although new fish might stage in the same area if conditions are right.
Summer catch-and-release fishing is awesome. Just remember that we need to be sure the trophies we release live to grow and spawn. Handle out-of-season snook (and any other fish to be released) with wet hands. Don’t lift snook by just the lower jaw to boat them or snap a photo. It’s best if you can leave them in the water. We are suffering a big problem with dolphins eating our releases. If you want fish tomorrow, don’t stay and feed our precious snook to dolphins. Not only are you killing snook, feeding dolphins is illegal. Dolphins are smart and persistent, so the only way to resolve this problem is to move to a different area.
Most snook spend summer inside the passes or out on the beaches. Waters here are usually clear, so you can sight fish many days. Lighter leaders will help you get more bites, but expect to lose a few — snook have an abrasive jaw that frays leaders. I find circle hooks help reduce deeper hook-ups, which also reduces cutoffs.
Fall fishing is my favorite because fish are hungry after their spawning duties and there are fewer fishermen on the water. Fish begin to work back inside towards rivers and creeks, feeding heavily as they go. Minnows are usually smaller in fall, so lures are better if you learn to use them. Lures allow you to explore more waters faster than minnows anyway.
South Florida is the best place in the country to tangle with a snook. They are a very special fish here. I hope my tips help you hook into a few more this year — just remember to release them alive, and if you kill one, don’t waste it by cooking the fillets with the skin still on.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.