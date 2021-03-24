By Capt. Ralph Allen
Looking for a place to go fishing? Southwest Florida has no shortage of them, with hundreds of miles of saltwater and freshwater canals, thousands of freshwater ponds, the 200-square mile Charlotte Harbor estuary, and, of course, the Gulf of Mexico. Hundreds of species of fish of all shapes and sizes call these waters home.
Having all this water and all these fish practically at your doorstep is a wonderful thing, but newcomers sometimes find it overwhelming. The downside to having all that water is that there are lots of places for fish to be, and figuring out exactly where they might be can be a monumental task.
So, how do you find fish in all that water? Without a doubt, the very best way to find fish is to go looking for them. It sounds like a stupid joke, but I’m completely serious. Nobody ever became a truly top-tier angler by pestering other fishermen for their secret fishing holes or by haunting online fishing forums. It’s OK to ask for pointers, but absolutely nothing teaches you more than spending time on the water doing your own research. Here are some thoughts to help get you started.
Fresh water
Fresh water in Southwest Florida tends to be shallow, and there isn’t much in the way of rocks, ledges, submerged timber or other structures. In lakes, much of the bass fishing occurs around submerged or emergent vegetation. Fishing around the edges of lily pads or spatterdock is usually worthwhile, and fishing in the densest surface cover can be great. This requires heavy tackle to wrestle strong bass through the mats of floating weeds.
Some lures, such as frogs, are designed to be pulled right across the top of the mats. Others, such as flukes, worms and creature baits, can be flipped into the tiniest of openings if weighted with heavy lead or tungsten sinkers which plummet the lures right on through. In manmade canals, there is often structure in the form of boat docks or bridges, and the outflows from culvert pipes and spillways are always worth a look.
And it’s not all about bass. There are lots of panfish here, including bluegill, shellcrackers, crappie and several exotic cichlids. Some anglers prefer chasing these spunky fish on ultralight tackle to wrestling big bass with plug gear. Most of them will attack small lures like Beetle Spins or crappie feather jigs, or you can bait long-shanked hooks with red wigglers, fathead minnows or nightcrawler chunks.
Charlotte Harbor
In this huge and productive system of creeks, canals, flats and open water, there are so many different fish, so many ways to target them, and so many seasonal differences that it would take a very hefty book to catalog all the options. But in general, fish in the estuary are often found around edges, and they move and feed with the tides.
What are edges? Any place where two “things” meet. Some edges are obvious, such as seawalls where concrete meets water. Other edges are less obvious: The edge of a shadow cast by a bridge or a dock, or the edge of the seagrass where is gives way to a sandy depression. Oyster bars and sand bars are edges. Tide rips and tide lines in open water are edges where two moving bodies of water are meeting and often do a food chain thing by accumulating plankton, which attracts baitfish, which then attract gamefish.
Mangrove shorelines are great fish attractors, in part because there are at least three edges associated with such shorelines. The actual shoreline, which may be so far back that you can’t see it, is an edge. The outermost reach of the overhanging branches creates an edge. The shadow cast by the tops of the trees can be an edge, if the sun is low. Since seagrass usually doesn’t grow beneath the trees, there is often a grassline edge a few yards outside the trees.
Fish in Charlotte Harbor move and feed in patterns that are dictated by the tides. There are few absolute rules in fishing, but most local anglers would agree that it’s best to be fishing when the tide is moving. Even the most experienced anglers sometimes have a hard time getting bit when the tide is slack.
It can be difficult to look at a mangrove shoreline, a section of tidal creek or a series of boat docks and predict in advance which tide is best for each. You’ll need to experiment a little, but if you have success in a spot on an outgoing tide or an incoming tide, you may have unlocked a pattern that will hold at that location for years.
Gulf of Mexico
Some of the fish that we chase in the Gulf are free-swimming species that can be found almost anywhere. The sharks and the mackerels fall into this category, and finding them can involve covering a lot of water while looking for surface action or for signs of fish on your depth sounder.
Surface action can include birds dipping to the surface or flying low over the water, boils and blasts of feeding fish, or a gathering of other boats that are fighting fish. It’s also worth spending time anywhere you see schools of baitfish or anywhere there is a visible color change in the water such as a tide line.
Much of the fishing in the Gulf is on the bottom in search of reef dwellers such as grouper, snapper and others. Catching any of the reef fish will require that you first locate the structures around which they live. That’s a little tricky for two reasons: First, most of the offshore bottom is barren sand; second, much of the structure that does exist is subtle in appearance and not obvious, even with good electronics.
The natural structures in the Gulf here are mostly sheets and shelves of fairly flat limestone rock, with very little vertical relief. Finding these patches requires that you possess a good depth sounder. Even then, you’ll need to learn how to read the subtle differences in the way that your machine displays flat sandy bottom and flat rocky bottom.
There are rock ledges in our offshore waters, but most of the ledges within 30 miles of the coast are no more than 2 or 3 feet tall. Here’s an important clue: These rocky outcrops are not scattered randomly over the bottom. They come in bands that approximately parallel the coast. So, if you’re having trouble finding rocks, make sure that you’re searching by moving towards or away from the beach. Otherwise, you could spend hours running along a band of sand. If you’ve found some rocks and want to find more, try searching to the northwest or to the southeast, roughly parallel to shore.
There are also manmade structures in the Gulf, both sunken wrecks and artificial reefs. These structures tend to be different than the natural structures in that they stick up quite a bit off the bottom, and therefore they often attract different species of fish. Most of the amberjack, cobia, barracuda, permit and some of the largest king mackerel caught in the Gulf come from manmade structures. The locations of most are public information, and can be gleaned from some fishing charts or online. Check out http://bit.ly/3txhXrY for a good listing of artificial reefs statewide.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.