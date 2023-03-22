There are lots of reasons for us to be introducing beginners to fishing. Some are altruistic, and some are in our own self-interests.
First, if you want folks to protect something, get them involved in it! Anyone can enjoy fishing, but don’t expect others to share our interest before we show them what we are captivated by. Remember, not everyone is going to be consumed by fishing like some of us are. Start out slow, and build the appreciation and understanding.
Let’s start with the youngest. It can vary, but usually by about four years of age kids can stay focused long enough for an introduction to fishing. Try a boat ride first if you can. The boat ride gets them excited. They feel the waters rushing by and sensations of floating. If you are land-locked, no worries — a cane pole and bread will get you going.
The important part is short attention spans require fast results. Both of these options offer numerous opportunities to see abundant birds and other wildlife. Animals are great ways to entertain while sharing our outdoors. Help them discover the exciting colors, sizes, sounds, and diversity scattered throughout our outdoors every day. Show them their surroundings; help them discover the new adventures. Catching fish is secondary — at least at first.
When they are ready for fish, choose the easy targets. A sabiki — a multi-hook baitfish rig — is the best way to get it going in saltwater. When they catch several fish at once, be sure the video camera is charged and handy. These memories are priceless and the smiles are real.
Any nearshore structure will hold minnows and assorted baitfish. The diversity and colors of the fish light up young faces. You can acquire the bait for your big-fish expedition and enjoy family time. Win-win.
If you are around any lakes or freshwater canals, try feeding fish frequently with leftover bread. Just select a regular time and toss out crumbled-up chunks. It takes time to get them acclimated, but it works. Bluegills will find the food and become trained to respond on schedule.
Now, rig up whatever you can put together. Literally a stick, string and hook will work. Cane poles are better. You can probably find a growth of bamboo in your neighborhood; just ask a neighbor for a few poles. Add some light mono, a bobber and a small hook, then have a go at it. Bread chumming can even work on pinfish in salty or brackish waters. If you don’t get the fish going, check out the birds, plants or anything to catch their interests.
Older folks are not so different, but they do like larger fish. Any fish will work, so don’t stress out about finding challenging targets. Try starting with ladyfish, jacks, even catfish to hold their interest. Show them how gear works. If fish get going, great. If not, work on their casting. Show them why you like fishing, and as with the kids, share all the natural beauty and wildlife.
As you progress with either, kick things up a notch at a time. Keep them learning and experiencing new things. Most important, notice their attention and focus your help wherever they lead. When they’ve had enough, change the scenery. Never — and I mean never — keep them out longer than they want to stay.
You can stop and let them wade; just do it safely (not on oyster bars or dangerous currents). Stump Pass Beach is perfect. Show them the shells and then sandfleas or coquinas. Explore the grassflats, showing them all the critters hiding in the vegetation. A castnet or seine captures many little animals to entertain kids of all ages for a while.
We usually have some mackerel or snapper around. For that, you will need to take the next step and upgrade the gear. Use ground fish chum to keep action fast. Check with your local tackle shop to help you select gear for your needs and budget. It’s awesome to help folks catch their dinner and then share the meal they caught with them.
If they enjoy our waters, they will continue to indulge and desire to protect it. Some will want to continue growing for their lifetime. Others just hold on to great special memories. Either way, it’s a victory for us and for this sport we all love so much.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
