Last week, an unfortunate soul got chomped by a shark near Boca Grande. It’s not the first time this has happened around here. Florida is the shark bite capital of the world, mostly because we have lots of tourists and lots of baby sharks (which, like human babies, tend to examine things with their mouths).
But this guy’s tale was a little different than the standard “wading in murky water” story. He was fishing and had caught the shark. The bite happened when he was trying to release it.
This is much more common than most media folks know, because most of the accidental shark bites that happen during fishing never get reported. However, while the danger is real, shark fishing doesn’t mean you have to end up with stitches. I’ve caught at least a couple hundred, and I still don’t have any scars (or missing appendages) to show for it. My secret? Careful handling.
Tools of the trade
A long dehooking tool is your most basic tool. We used to use ARC-style dehookers when J-hooks were legal for shark fishing. Now that tool is less useful, but I still have one. I also carry a long (very long) pair of needle-nose pliers.
But wire cutters are even more important. If I’m catching and releasing sharks, almost all of them are leaving with the hook and a few inches of wire still attached. Hooks are cheap. Even if you’re one of those land-based monster hunters who uses $20 hooks, they’re still meant to be sacrificed for the fish’s well-being. The $1 hooks I use? Absolutely disposable. If you can’t get past the idea that a hook is a one-fish piece of gear, maybe sharking isn’t for you.
And by the way, don’t chintz out on the wire cutters. You need a long reach, you need cutters that aren’t going to rust out after being around salt water, and you need a tool that can cut not just your leader but also your hook. Buy good cutters and take good care of them.
If you’re planning to harvest a shark for the table, a gaff can be a useful tool. But it has a major weakness: Once you stick that fish, it’s as good as dead. “Gaff-and-release” isn’t a thing, at least not for ethical anglers. If that blacktip turns out to be a baby bull, you just killed an undersize fish. Plus, a gaffed shark is going to go nuts when you sling it into the boat.
Leader prep
How you build your shark rig can make safe handling easier or a lot more difficult. First, you’ll need a long section of heavy monofilament (80-pound is good for li’l guys; for bigger fish, heavier is better). This is there for two reasons: It resists the abrasion of the shark’s skin if it rolls in the leader or tail-whips it, and it’s your handle for controlling the fish at the side of the boat.
Of course, wire is important too, because even the thickest mono can be sliced in seconds by shark teeth. But the wire is just a bite tippet, and only needs to be long enough to do that job. For all but the very biggest sharks, 2 to 3 feet is about right. If you use more wire than that, you need to be prepared to handle the fish by holding the wire — which, being metal, will take your fingers or hand off a lot more easily than mono.
Handling leader under tension is dangerous, and sharks have a tendency to suddenly take off. Don’t ever wrap the leader around your hand. Instead, grab it a twist your hand a quarter- or half-turn, which give you enough control but is less likely to hold onto you if the shark dives or runs. Thick work gloves add protection but dull sensitivity, and so are optional.
Also, consider flattening the barb on your hook. It makes the hook much easier to remove, either from the fish or from your own flesh. Yes, it happens.
Shark at the boat
Assuming your efforts to bait a shark are successful, you’ll eventually have to deal with a shark at the side of the boat. The safest thing to do at this point is to leave it in the water. I know, you want pics. That’s cool. Get them like we get tarpon photos: Lean over the side of the boat and shoot the pic down the gunnel or from above. Then use your long wire cutters to clip the wire as close to the shark as you feel is safe. That’s a clean release.
If you must have a photo of you holding the fish — which I do not advise — the best way to get it into the boat and then your hands is described below. Once the fish is controlled, be sure to keep it pointed toward the water. If you feel like you’re losing control, throw it overboard.
Bringing a shark home
If you’re harvesting a shark for the grill, obviously you have to bring it into the boat. With a smaller fish — say, 4 feet or less — you can grab the leader and just flip it into the boat. Bigger sharks are tougher. It’s a lot safer with two people: One to hold the leader, and a second to grab the tail. Then, you both sling it in together.
No matter what size shark you’re putting in the boat, you need to clear everything out of the way first. Once the belly hits the deck, it’s going to thrash around and go nuts. Let it. When it stops, you need to take hold of it, firmly and decisively. Grab it by the back of the head between the gills and eyes and pin it. There will be a second round of thrashing. When it settles down again, you can lift it for a photo or turn it over for gutting.
Gutting the fish alive results in better quality meat, but if you’re alone, it’s too dangerous — even with a smaller shark. The best option is to put it in the cooler for a few minutes to let it die, then gut it. If it’s flopping, you’ve got teeth, a sharp knife, and slippery blood all conspiring against you. No good.
Even if you just get a scratch, the combination of warm water and whatever crud is on your knife (oh, sure — you keep yours spotlessly clean) can lead to a nasty infection. And bacteria are no joke. I don’t have data to back me up, but I’d be willing to bet an eyetooth that more shark anglers have been put in the hospital (and probably the grave) by infections they got while wrangling sharks than from the sharks themselves.
Honestly, when it comes to dealing with a shark in the boat, you should be a little nervous about it. The folks who are most likely to get bitten fall into two categories: Beginners who underestimate the strength of the shark, and old salts who get complacent. Try not to be either, and remember the only way to be 100 percent safe in shark fishing is to stay home and watch other guys catch sharks on YouTube.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Call 941-625-3888 for more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, or visit them online at FishinFranks.com.
