By Capt. Mike Myers
When winter melts slowly into spring, an old fisherman’s heart turns to thoughts of baitfish. In winter, there’s not a lot of bait around, so shrimp are a more important food source. But as the weather warms, many fish make the switch — and you should consider doing the same.
There are different baits for different fish. Do you like catching snook, trout and reds? Consider pinfish and greenbacks, which are all over our area’s grassflats and will work great on these fish. Perhaps you would you rather soak bigger baits for tarpon, cobia and kingfish. If so, head out into the beautiful Gulf of Mexico with a few sabiki rigs and load your livewell full of cigar minnows, blue runners and sand perch.
Pitching live baits to fish without spooking them, and getting them to take what you’re offering, is an art form in and of itself. One mistake many anglers make is where and how they hook the baits. Hook placement is just as important as how you present your bait — maybe even more so.
Hook placement on your bait dictates how the bait will act, which can make or break a bite. Even if you make a perfect cast and land your bait just inches from your target species, if your bait bolts off in the wrong direction then no fish for you. The best hook placement means you stand the best chance of enticing your prospective “fish of a lifetime” into biting.
Through the nose
Let’s look at nose-hooking your baits first. Nose-hooking is the method of choice in shallow water or when fish are feeding on the surface, because a bait hooked this way will generally swim at or near the surface of the water.This is easy and is probably the most common method.
There are actually two ways to hook bait through the snout. Both ways allow the bait to swim around as naturally as possible with a hook stuck in its face. My favorite way to nose-hook bait is to insert the hook through the lower jaw first, then bring it out through the upper jaw right between both nostrils. This way causes a little more damage to the bait, but it makes for a very secure hookset.
The other way is to poke your hook through the soft spot in front of the eyes and under the hard bridge of the nose, in through one side and out the other. This method is less traumatic to the bait, but you have to be gentle when you cast. Otherwise, you’re likely to toss your bait off and feed your prey for free.
Through the back
When the fish are deeper in the water column — say, 5 to 10 feet down — try dorsal-hooking your bait. Basically, all there is to dorsal-hooking a bait is to set the hook somewhere between the top (dorsal) fin and the head. It’s important that you don’t go too deep into the body; that will quickly kill the bait. Go just deep enough that the bait doesn’t fly off when you cast it.
Dorsal-hooking bait works great when you’re fishing under docks or around jetties, bridges and shallow reefs because it forces your bait to swim down into the water column. The more line you let out, the deeper the bait will go (unless it gets eaten right away).
Dorsal-hooking a baitfish also makes it swim around in a panicked or distressed mode, which just might trigger a lazy fish to strike at it. One cool trick: The closer to the head you hook your baitfish, the deeper it will dive.
Through the tail
Hooking a bait in the tail or anal fin area is an excellent choice when you need cast a bait a long distance. However, it’s also great for tossing baits into tight quarters. Most of the weight of the bait is in the front of the cast, making for a more streamlined and accurate throw.
This style of hooking bait forces the bait to swim away from you because the weight of the hook drags the fish backwards when it hits the water. A fish can’t breathe when it’s being pulled backwards, so it frantically swims forward to avoid drowning.
One thing to remember about tail-hooking bait is to aim your cast a few feet in front of your target so your bait swims toward it. If you toss your bait past the target fish, your bait will just swim away from it — and once again, no fish for you.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
