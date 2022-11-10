WWTlugiewicz111022.jpg

It’s still warm, but the sheepshead have been showing up in some local spots. They can be tricky to catch, so we’ve got a few tips for you.

 WaterLine file photo

Sheepshead are tough fish to catch. The average angler probably feeds 20 for every one he actually hooks, and remember that half of the fishermen out there are worse than that. So don’t get frustrated if you’re having a hard time with them. Everybody does — at first. Let’s look at some things that may help you get the pointy end into more sheepie lips.

REALLY BAD ADVICE: You have to set the hook before a sheepshead bites. Nah — that’s a load of bunkus. Sometimes you’ll hear this from other fishermen, and they’ll have an explanation that it’s the only way to hook one in the lip. But people trying to follow this advice end up fishless (and baitless) almost every time.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

