There are things each of us can do to improve everyone’s fishing, especially catching. We all want to catch and keep more fish, but what are we doing to make it happen (or to prevent it from happening)?
We are careless in handling fish we release, thus creating dead discards. These are a huge problem for stocks and fishery management. We thoughtlessly discard fish with dolphins present eating every one we “release.”
Consider this fact: With many species, we discard more dead fish than we actually harvest. Do some homework because you will find it hard to believe how much of our total allowable catch we’re throwing away. The percentage will get your attention; it has certainly gotten the attention of fishery managers. Seriously, we are wasting our fish.
Barotrauma is a huge problem in deeper waters, where we target our highly restricted reef species. Fish can’t decompress fast enough and so their swim bladders inflate. There are several options to mitigate this — mainly venting tools and descending gear — but it is serious trauma for the fish.
Inshore, use dehooking tools and stop touching fish. Our dry hands and decks whip off the slime from fish, which is vital skin protection. Imagine someone grabbing you with a sandpaper glove. The less we handle fish the better. If you need trophy shots, learn to get your photo with the fish still in the water (unless it’s being harvested).
We have created another huge problem with bottlenose dolphins eating the fish we release. There’s blame to go around. Some guides encourage their anglers to feed dolphins so they can get bigger tips. Ignorant people feed them to see their tricks or just get a closer look at their permanently smiling faces.
But then we catch something we don’t want or can’t keep, so we toss it overboard. Dolphin food. Some people are still enjoying the show, but when they stop catching fish because “Flipper” ran them all off, it gets old quick.
Now the dolphins have learned that boats are great sources of free meals, and it’s a problem affecting all of us. If you try to discourage them, you will discover it is much easier to train dolphins than to un-train them. Notice they will follow you for great distances when you try to evade them and move away.
The Marine Mammal Protection Act prevents us from doing much of anything that might harm dolphins (and, by the way, makes feeding them a federal crime). How do we resolve our conflict with these beggars turned thieves? I’m not quite sure. If you have any ideas that don’t involve harpoons or handguns, I’d love to hear them.
Another huge problem we create for ourselves is spooking fish away from their desired habitats. My biggest challenge in deciding upon a spot to fish is discovering a quiet place! With 50 years on our waters, I have a decent clue as to where they should be. The challenge is figuring out where they have been chased to.
I see way too many anglers racing over the fishy areas, scaring everything off. Do you take shortcuts? Of course; we all do. But when we blast over grassy areas, shorelines and edges, we are forcing feeding fish to relocate. When we run noisy engines across their habitats, the noise pollution scares fish away from their home. Stop and observe the paths of boat operators. Few follow the same routes, so everything gets run over.
Animals do not like to be forced to change habits, and they don’t need to be forced away from their patterns. It requires wasting energy to move away from home, which means they have to eat more. Factor in the cooler temps and reduced forage this time of year, and you’ll realize we are depleting the energy they need to simply survive.
Many of us ease into our hot spot but blow it up when leaving by departing in a big hurry. Again, noise scares animals off their patterns. I’m not asking for idle or no-motor zones everywhere. Just apply some common sense and stop being your own problem! The more we stay away from scaring our quarry, the more we can interact with them.
If we want better fishing, we need to stop chasing them away. We have thousands more boaters sharing local waters, and the spot you’re leaving is the spot someone else will want to fish a little later.
Basically, we need to be more careful and more considerate of both the fish and our fellow anglers. You may feel helpless to do anything about this problem. But individual changes can help improve fishing and collective efforts can create exponential improvements. Please do your part to help. And remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
