Casting is one of the most basic things in fishing. Because it’s so basic, a lot of fishermen never take the time to review their technique. What’s to know? Hold the rod, swing it out there and let the bait fly.
Nope. I mean, that will work. When you’re just getting started, it’s all you’ve got. But I hear from anglers all the time who with they could cast farther or more accurately. The only way you’re ever going to do that is to take a hard look at what you’re doing, clean up the problems that are robbing you of distance and precision, and then practice, practice, practice.
Having the right gear is where it starts. All other things being equal, a longer rod is capable of longer casts. It’s why surf-casters on the Atlantic coast use rods up to 14 feet — they’ve got to sling baits out past the breakers. But ultra-long casts are not usually accurate casts. I find I can throw most precisely with a shorter rod of about 6 feet. But my distance improves with a longer stick. As a result, most of the rods I cast with are 7 to 8 feet in length.
Rod action makes a difference also. The slower the rod — in other words, the farther down the blank it bends when modest pressure is applied to the tip — the farther it’s able to cast. It’s basic physics. A rod that bends to the handle will transfer more of the energy you put into the cast to the lure you’re casting.
Fast rods, which tend to have “snappier” tips, just don’t load up as well. However, most slow rods have the downsides of being heavy and less sensitive. As with length, you’ll probably want to find a happy medium here. Many rods labeled as fast are more like medium-fast anyway.
Even the guides on your rod will affect casting. Guides with slicker, smoother inserts create less friction when line rubs past them, and less friction means longer casts. In recent years, rods with teeny-tiny guides have developed a following.
The locally made Reaper rods use such guides (specifically, MicroWave guides by American Tackle), and I’ll tell you I can cast farther with a Reaper than any of my other inshore rods. However, if you use swivels or tie a large line-to-leader knot, those little MicroWave guides will force you to use a short leader.
The reel you use matters. A few years back, there were a bunch of “long-cast” reels on the market with tapered spools. It was an interesting idea, but didn’t help much. What does help is a hard, slick surface on the leading edge of the spool.
Look closely at the shape of the spool lip. Many budget reels will have a simple rounded profile, while pricier models often have a beveled or tapered edge. Without actually trying them, it’s hard to tell what will offer better casting. Daiwa has a good reputation here, but models change often. Talk to the tackle shop staff for a current recommendation.
Most local anglers are using braided lines for saltwater fishing, and most of them have realized that switching from mono to braid is a quick way to increase casting distance (on reels that are built for braided line, at least). But a lot of them could see even more benefit by dropping to lighter braid.
Many anglers spool up with braid much heavier than they really need because they think it will offer better abrasion resistance or for extra “fish-catching power.” My inshore reels are mostly spooled with 10- or 15-pound line, and I’ve had zero problems with fish breaking the line. And the smaller the line’s diameter, the less wind resistance it offers, allowing — you guessed it — longer casts.
Having enough line on your spool will also aid casting. You don’t want so much that the spool’s running over, but a half-filled spool is no good either. Ideally, you probably want to fill the spool to within about an eighth of an inch of the lip. Penn and some other reel makers have added line capacity rings to the spools of their spinning reels so there’s no guesswork in getting it just right.
Every rod has a range of weights that it will cast best with. When you’re looking to get more distance, it’s important not to overload the rod. If a blank is rated for lures from 3/8 to 1-1/4 ounces, you’ll get the most distance with lures at least an ounce but less than 1-1/2 ounces. Heaving a 3-ounce bucktail is going to be tough, and the results will be disappointing.
On the flip side, if you try to pitch a quarter-ounce bait, you won’t be able to load the rod sufficiently to get good distance. If you want to make long casts with light baits, you’ll need a lighter rod.
Lure weight isn’t the only consideration. There’s also aerodynamicity (which isn’t a word, but should be). Which is heavier: An ounce of lead or an ounce of feathers? Neither, they both weigh an ounce. But I know one will cast farther.
Dense, compact baits fly through the air like bullets; fluffy lures with flaps and spinners don’t. Even how you rig a bait can change your ability to cast it. A tail-hooked shrimp will go farther than a head-hooked one. Think “weight-forward.”
How much line do you leave outside the first guide when you cast? Too much or too little will have a negative effects on both distance and accuracy. Generally, 12 to 18 inches is about right. Using a small line to leader knot will also help, because a big knot wastes energy when it slaps up against the guides. I’ve found the FG knot is great for casting distance, but I don’t enjoy tying it. But, hey — you might love it.
I often see fishermen lift the rod behind their heads, look around to see if the bait has stopped swinging around, and then sling it forward. This is no good for distance. I’ve mentioned several times loading the rod. What that means is using the weight of the lure to apply tension to the rod. If you’re casting this way, you’re not using the rod to its potential.
To attain maximum distance, load the rod fully with a good backswing and then snap it forward. Two things: Make sure there’s nothing in the way behind you, and be aware that fully loading a rod can cause things such as softer baits flying off the hook and bad knots unraveling. Experiment with plain lead weights first, then adapt as required to fit your preferred fishing techniques.
Do you cast with two hands or just one? Two-handed casting allows you to put more energy into the throw, because you can use the had at the reel as a pivot point and push the rod with the other hand. However, one-handed casts are usually more accurate, at least at first. Practice will make you better.
And speaking of practice, that’s the only way to get better with precision. You need targets. Hula hoops are good. Stand back at 10 yards, then 20, then 25, then 30. When you can consistently land in the hula hoop, swap it out for a paper plate. If that gets too easy, try a plastic cup. Be sure to practice under varying conditions, including in the wind. Move your target around, too. The fish won’t always be where the wind is at your back or the light isn’t in your eyes.
The good news here is that casting isn’t hard. The bad news is that casting really well kind of is hard. It’s a little bit like a golf swing: Anyone can do it, but it takes time to acquire the skills to be really good at it. These tips will certainly help.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. Whether you’re a complete beginner or just looking to refine your techniques, he can help you get past the frustration and start catching more fish. Lessons can be held on your boat, on local piers or even in your backyard. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.