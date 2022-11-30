Practice makes better

Slow days at the ramp are perfect for practicing your launching and retrieving skills.

 WaterLine file photo

Preparation for launching your boat at the boat ramp starts prior to departing your home or storage area. Ensuring your trailer is roadworthy is crucial. You might find it helpful to come up with a checklist to help reduce issues while traveling and launching your boat. It should include items such as checking your tire pressure as well as the condition of your tires and trailer.

How long has it been since the wheel bearings have been repacked or replaced? How about the electrical connection; is it properly connected and free of corrosion? Do the brake lights, brakes (if installed) signal lights and marker lights all work?


Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and Assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.

